Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
superpanda
superpanda
articles : 109
visites since opening : 78214
superpanda > blog
Soldes du jour
Voici mes achats d'hier, bien soldés comme il faut : 40 euros les trois! Qui dit mieux?

    posted the 02/01/2017 at 08:34 PM by superpanda
    comments (5)
    olimar59 posted the 02/01/2017 at 08:36 PM
    Ou ca Rise of The Tomb Raider?
    darksly posted the 02/01/2017 at 08:36 PM
    wastland 2 5 euros tout à l heure ^^
    midnight0079 posted the 02/01/2017 at 08:37 PM
    darksly ou ca ?
    superpanda posted the 02/01/2017 at 08:38 PM
    olimar59 les trois à Cora Ermont, soldés à -70%.
    ROTR 16,50 euros
    superpanda posted the 02/01/2017 at 08:39 PM
    Dommage j'ai manqué metal gear qui était à 15 euros la semaine dernière mais j'ai voulu attendre qu'il passe de -50 à -70%
