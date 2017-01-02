profile
all
J'ai l'interview de Kitase sur FF7 Remake et pas de nexgen mentionné
Ou est le passage sur les parties qui sortiraient sur PS5?

How’s progress on Final Fantasy VII Remake?

Kitase: “We’re still brushing up the scenes we showed you in the trailer. The level of quality we need to hit is coming into view, but there is still some way to go from here.”

If it ends up a series and development takes a long time, will you maintain the quality of the first title throughout?

Kitase: “I think it’s my responsibility to decide the level of quality and maintain that quality to the very end during production of the episodes. Of course, as the episodes progress, it’s only natural that the quality match.”

(Editor’s Note: Final Fantasy VII Remake will be a “multi-part series.”)

What will you do to fill the gap between episodes?

Kitase: “Final Fantasy VII spreads out laterally in a compilation. There isn’t a concrete plan, but since we can’t put out a game in just a few months, I want to think of a way to sustain interest in between releases.”

Would you want to put out a movie with the Final Fantasy VII Remake models?

Kitase: “I feel like I want to do various things. (Laughs.)”

What is the possibility of Final Fantasy XV-like downloadable content and smartphone content?

Kitase: “I would like to use [Final Fantasy XV] as a point of reference. While I would like to take measures such as doing live streams to interact with users, with this episode system I think we’ll be using all of our energy on reaching the end of the original game, so I don’t really know whether or not we’ll be able to do things between episodes and other titles.”

Regarding battles..

Kitase: “We’ve solidified the base [of the battle system]. Tetsuya Nomura, of course, and Mitsunori Takahashi, who took part in Kingdom Hearts and Dissidia Duodecim Final Fantasy, are putting all of their effort into it.”

Regarding Materia and other systems…

Kitase: “There are a lot of things I still can’t say, but we’re not going to remove the things that were popular in Final Fantasy VII.”

Director Tetsuya Nomura said that he would like to show the progress of Final Fantasy VII Remake at some point this year…

Kitase: “I have hope that it will happen, but that still hasn’t been decided. However, when we show it next, I would like to do so in a way that’s a step further than a trailer, such as at an event where people can experience it.”

Please remake Final Fantasy VI!

“Right now, we’re working on Final Fantasy VII… The staff within the company are also saying it [that they want a remake of Final Fantasy VI], but it continues to be put off.”

Alors ?

http://gematsu.com/2017/02/final-fantasy-vii-remake-producer-yoshinori-kitase-talks-progress-weekly-famitsu
    posted the 02/01/2017 at 07:43 PM by jenicris
    comments (12)
    svr posted the 02/01/2017 at 07:46 PM
    "With the quality line set in place, it’s our duty to carry on and protect it until the very end without having any disturbances for the episodes under production," Kitase explained. "But of course as we advance through the episodes, it’ll only be natural to have quality that is fitting for the next generation [of when the episode releases]."
    jenicris posted the 02/01/2017 at 07:48 PM
    svr ca conconde pas donc.
    natedrake posted the 02/01/2017 at 07:48 PM
    Apparemment, y'aura un certain temps d'attente entre les différentes parties. M'étonnerait pas que la dernière partie se fasse sur PS5 ou en cross-gen PS4/PS5.

    Mais bon, tant que KH 3 sort avant la partie 1 de FF 7 R, je suis content. ^^
    jenicris posted the 02/01/2017 at 07:49 PM
    C'est pourtant la véritable interview que je poste. Gematsu est fiable.
    lion93 posted the 02/01/2017 at 07:54 PM
    Nomura va-t'il finir un projet ? Nous le saurons au prochain épisode
    eiyuudensetsu posted the 02/01/2017 at 07:54 PM
    jenicris C'est vrai qu'en aucun cas il est fait mention de Next gen dans l'interview. C'est vraiment étrange...
    jenicris posted the 02/01/2017 at 07:56 PM
    eiyuudensetsu en fait les traductions sont différentes sur Gematsu et Siliconera.

    Là est le problème.
    evasnake posted the 02/01/2017 at 07:57 PM
    "Of course, as the episodes progress, it’s only natural that the quality match.”

    ==> Je te laisse deviner avec quoi "la qualité des prochains épisodes devra correspondre"
    jenicris posted the 02/01/2017 at 07:58 PM
    evasnake c'est de l'interprétation ça.
    natedrake posted the 02/01/2017 at 08:02 PM
    lion93 Tant qu'il finit KH 3, le remake de FF VII peut prendre le temps qu'il faut.
    lastboss posted the 02/01/2017 at 08:02 PM
    Pourquoi ils prennent pas le moteur du XV et changent les skins ?
    En intégrant un tour par tour quelconque
    foxstep posted the 02/01/2017 at 08:06 PM
    lastboss Ils irons bien plus vite avec l'UE4 qu'avec le LE Imo
