Phantasy Star Online 2
name : Phantasy Star Online 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : oui
guiguif
guiguif
Phantasy Star Online 2: on peut toujours aller se faire foutre ?
Nan parce que bon, en plus maintenant ya des mecha et des moto volantes, et je bave un peu quoi.





    posted the 02/01/2017 at 03:37 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    raioh posted the 02/01/2017 at 03:39 PM
    Oui. #Sega
    jenicris posted the 02/01/2017 at 03:42 PM
    Il est dispo sur PC donc peu être un jour sur PS4 également. ^^
