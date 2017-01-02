profile
foxstep
78
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1229
visites since opening : 1201382
foxstep > blog
Injustice 2: Un nouveau personnage sera dévoilé demain


Aprés Robin dévoilé que recemment, NRS s'apprete déja à dévoilé un tout nouveau perso à apparaitre dans le jeu. Le screen ci dessous issu du site Web d'Injustice 2 parle de lui meme, faites vos pronostics:



Rappel du trailer Robin:

foxstep, Eventhubs
    tags : coming soon injustice 2 new character reveal
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:20 AM by foxstep
    comments (2)
    koji posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:31 AM
    C'est une vrai forme l'image ou c'est juste le truc lambda? Bon vu qu'il y a pas mal de sidekick pourquoi pas aqualad? vu la forme x)
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:35 AM
    Deja on sait que c'est homme
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre