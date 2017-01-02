home page
Injustice 2: Un nouveau personnage sera dévoilé demain
Aprés Robin dévoilé que recemment, NRS s'apprete déja à dévoilé un tout nouveau perso à apparaitre dans le jeu. Le screen ci dessous issu du site Web d'Injustice 2 parle de lui meme, faites vos pronostics:
Rappel du trailer Robin:
foxstep, Eventhubs
posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:20 AM by
foxstep
koji
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 09:31 AM
C'est une vrai forme l'image ou c'est juste le truc lambda? Bon vu qu'il y a pas mal de sidekick pourquoi pas aqualad? vu la forme x)
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 09:35 AM
Deja on sait que c'est homme
