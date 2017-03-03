home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
link49
Nintendo Switch : La console s’exhibe encore un peu plus
Nintendo Switch
Voici des Photos de la Nintendo Switch :
Quelques nouvelles photos ont été postées sur une page Facebook, nous permettant d’admirer la console en détail. Pour rappel, la Nintendo Switch sortira le 03 mars prochain…
Source :
http://nintendoeverything.com/new-close-up-images-of-nintendo-switch/
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/31/2017 at 10:58 PM by
link49
comments (
15
)
draculax
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 10:59 PM
Elle est parfaite
kinox31
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:02 PM
l'exhibitionnisme est interdit par la loi
minbox
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:02 PM
Ca fait très plastique mais elle sera mienne dans pas longtemps...
milk
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:05 PM
Il se bouffe les ongles, ça deg.
lordkupo
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:06 PM
Elle est très jolie en tout cas. Si seulement elle était only portable et avec des jeux et on prix avoisinant les 250€ console seul ce serait le juste prix pour moi.
Vivement 2018 j'espère qu'on aura plis de jeux et surtout des RPG
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:07 PM
Sympa
milk
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:08 PM
Mais bientot il s'en mordra les doigts
arngrim
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:09 PM
Ouah, on la voix par tous les trous...
link49
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:09 PM
Dans 30 jours, elle sera mienne...
zabuza
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:10 PM
J'aurais préféré le tout noir comme les dev kit
bananaspleef
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:10 PM
minbox
C'est un modèle d'exposition.
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:11 PM
Putain la vis sur la photo qui montre l'emplacement prévue pour la micro SD ...
link49
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:28 PM
J'espère qu'il y aura aussi des bornes d'exposition en Europe. Ca serait cool pour ceux qui sont encore indécis...
vfries
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:29 PM
Pas de gachette ? un simple bouton il me semble.
mishinho
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 11:52 PM
Vivement le 03/03 !
Vivement 2018 j'espère qu'on aura plis de jeux et surtout des RPG