Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
1 2 Switch
1
name : 1 2 Switch
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : party games
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 03/03/2017
link49
link49
Nintendo Switch : La console s’exhibe encore un peu plus
Nintendo Switch


Voici des Photos de la Nintendo Switch :























Quelques nouvelles photos ont été postées sur une page Facebook, nous permettant d’admirer la console en détail. Pour rappel, la Nintendo Switch sortira le 03 mars prochain…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/new-close-up-images-of-nintendo-switch/
    posted the 01/31/2017 at 10:58 PM by link49
    comments (15)
    draculax posted the 01/31/2017 at 10:59 PM
    Elle est parfaite
    kinox31 posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:02 PM
    l'exhibitionnisme est interdit par la loi
    minbox posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:02 PM
    Ca fait très plastique mais elle sera mienne dans pas longtemps...
    milk posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:05 PM
    Il se bouffe les ongles, ça deg.
    lordkupo posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:06 PM
    Elle est très jolie en tout cas. Si seulement elle était only portable et avec des jeux et on prix avoisinant les 250€ console seul ce serait le juste prix pour moi.
    Vivement 2018 j'espère qu'on aura plis de jeux et surtout des RPG
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:07 PM
    Sympa
    milk posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:08 PM
    Mais bientot il s'en mordra les doigts
    arngrim posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:09 PM
    Ouah, on la voix par tous les trous...
    link49 posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:09 PM
    Dans 30 jours, elle sera mienne...
    zabuza posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:10 PM
    J'aurais préféré le tout noir comme les dev kit
    bananaspleef posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:10 PM
    minbox C'est un modèle d'exposition.
    jeanouillz posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:11 PM
    Putain la vis sur la photo qui montre l'emplacement prévue pour la micro SD ...
    link49 posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:28 PM
    J'espère qu'il y aura aussi des bornes d'exposition en Europe. Ca serait cool pour ceux qui sont encore indécis...
    vfries posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:29 PM
    Pas de gachette ? un simple bouton il me semble.
    mishinho posted the 01/31/2017 at 11:52 PM
    Vivement le 03/03 !
