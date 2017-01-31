profile
Jeux Vidéo
213
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
diablo
13
Likes
Likers
diablo
articles : 72
visites since opening : 63262
diablo > blog
Et on fait tourner les serviettes !
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:25 PM by diablo
    comments (22)
    milk posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:27 PM
    Mdr chaud le Conan lol, pas besoin d'épée lui.
    hashtag posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:28 PM
    milo42 posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:28 PM
    spawnini posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:29 PM
    gat posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:29 PM
    Putain.
    kinox31 posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:30 PM
    Qui c'est qui a annimer la teub ,soit c'est une meuf soit un gay
    spawnini posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:30 PM
    gat tu es nul, regarde tu as fais foiré la continuité du
    idd posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:30 PM
    énorme !!!
    diablo posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:31 PM
    je sais pas comment mettre des gif de Twitter mais c'est plutôt bien fait la physique https://twitter.com/screencuisine/status/826195987135737856
    ritalix posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:32 PM
    une première dans un jeu video
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:32 PM
    jeanouillz posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:34 PM
    Je suis le seul a remarquer que c'est pareil pour les boobs du monsieur ... ?
    diablo posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:36 PM
    faudrait trouver un perso féminin maintenant
    gantzeur posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:37 PM
    octobar posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:38 PM
    on dirait qu'il a la queue en train de fondre le mec.
    sphinx posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:41 PM
    gat posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:43 PM
    spawnini Fais-moi un couscous toi.
    octobar posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:45 PM
    ce génie.

    https://twitter.com/screencuisine/status/826192363487846400
    voxen posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:47 PM
    jeanouillz j'allais faire la remarque
    milo42 posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:55 PM
    diablo octobar Mais non putain
    milo42 posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:59 PM
    octobar Je me douche avec une ceinture de chasteté pour évité de me traumatisé moi même en la regardant tellement elle est grosse, poulpe avarié
    heracles posted the 01/31/2017 at 10:08 PM
    La meilleure arme du jeu !
