Kingdom Hearts III
name : Kingdom Hearts III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 3707
visites since opening : 4123083
Kingdom Hearts 3: Nouvelle Image
Square partage une nouvelle image de KH3, hommage a FF7



    posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:50 PM by guiguif
    comments (18)
    killia posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:51 PM
    jenicris posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:51 PM
    rbz posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:51 PM
    gantzeur posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:52 PM
    voila voila ...rdv dans 3 ans
    jenicris posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:53 PM
    J'espère qu'il sortira au moins en 2018. Pour cette année j'y crois pas.
    foxstep posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:54 PM
    gantzeur Exactement.
    thor posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:56 PM
    Il sortira en 2020, comme ça ça fera vraiment 10 ans de galère pour Aqua.
    chronos posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:00 PM
    shindo posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:01 PM
    sora78 posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:01 PM
    spilner posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:02 PM
    Pour le coup je préfère l'image de FFVII
    Ça n'empêche pas que j'attends à mort KH3 qui est vraiment beaucoup trop long à arriver... SE se fou vraiment des joueurs
    shambala93 posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:09 PM
    Vivement KHIII ...
    foxstep posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:13 PM
    spilner Pour le coup je préfère l'image de FFVII

    Clairement, la question ne se pose meme pas.
    krusty79 posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:16 PM
    Vous avez de la merde dans les yeux ou quoi???
    C'est techniquement digne d'une PS3, la police de caractère n'a aucune classe et relève d'un travail grossier sous paint...
    Comment peut-on s'extasier devant ca?
    palan posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:19 PM
    Je la trouve superbe.J'adore les etoile.
    akinen posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:19 PM
    Rdv dans 3 ans en effet avec 75% du scenario dans des dlc et autres spin off
    foxstep posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:23 PM
    akinen Spin Off oui, DLCs non. (Sauf si SE décide de changer leurs politique comme avec FF15)
    amario posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:23 PM
    fake
