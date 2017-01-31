home page
name :
Kingdom Hearts III
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3707
visites since opening :
4123083
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Kingdom Hearts 3: Nouvelle Image
Square partage une nouvelle image de KH3, hommage a FF7
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:50 PM by
guiguif
comments (
18
)
killia
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:51 PM
jenicris
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:51 PM
rbz
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:51 PM
gantzeur
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:52 PM
voila voila ...rdv dans 3 ans
jenicris
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:53 PM
J'espère qu'il sortira au moins en 2018. Pour cette année j'y crois pas.
foxstep
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:54 PM
gantzeur
Exactement.
thor
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:56 PM
Il sortira en 2020, comme ça ça fera vraiment 10 ans de galère pour Aqua.
chronos
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:00 PM
shindo
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:01 PM
sora78
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:01 PM
spilner
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:02 PM
Pour le coup je préfère l'image de FFVII
Ça n'empêche pas que j'attends à mort KH3 qui est vraiment beaucoup trop long à arriver... SE se fou vraiment des joueurs
shambala93
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:09 PM
Vivement KHIII ...
foxstep
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:13 PM
spilner
Pour le coup je préfère l'image de FFVII
Clairement, la question ne se pose meme pas.
krusty79
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:16 PM
Vous avez de la merde dans les yeux ou quoi???
C'est techniquement digne d'une PS3, la police de caractère n'a aucune classe et relève d'un travail grossier sous paint...
Comment peut-on s'extasier devant ca?
palan
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:19 PM
Je la trouve superbe.J'adore les etoile.
akinen
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:19 PM
Rdv dans 3 ans en effet avec 75% du scenario dans des dlc et autres spin off
foxstep
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:23 PM
akinen
Spin Off oui, DLCs non. (Sauf si SE décide de changer leurs politique comme avec FF15)
amario
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:23 PM
fake
