Chaque jour un Bescherelle meurt sur Gamekyo :(
profile
72
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
battossai
articles : 159
159
visites since opening : 194018
194018
battossai
> blog
all
Achats
Tests Impressions
TEST
Il est de retour! Gamekyo en cosplay les images choc!!
TEST
Le cosplay est une coutume bien connue des membres de Gamekyo.
Certains n'hésitent pas à braver le ridicule afin de vivre à fond leur passion!
Démonstration!
Amassous
Bobobiwan
Anakaris
Guiguif
Leblogdeshacka
Sorow
Cronokami
Wickette
Barberousse
Sora78
Octobar
Thor
Link49
Sebastian
Shincloud
Arngrim
Amario
Shanks
Voilà c'est tout pour aujourd'hui ...
...
Attendez deux minutes ! Que serait un article sur le cosplay sans le doc et le lionceau???
RIEN DU TOUT!
Docteurdeggman
Aiolia081
Là je crois que c'est bon
Bonne soirée les loulous
Google
26
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:25 PM by battossai
battossai
comments ( 29 )
29
)
evilchris
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:27 PM
amario
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:28 PM
Merde, le mec me ressemble vraiment... sheet
knity
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:30 PM
il y a que des personnes en surpoids
arngrim
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:31 PM
Bien joué!
battossai
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:32 PM
amario
Désolé
knity
Euh non ?!
thor
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:33 PM
Battossai
, je te rappelle juste que tu n'as pas le droit de voler mes photos privées pour les publier sans mon consentement. Je t'envoie un avocat.
sorow
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:33 PM
Mais quel fumier
Obligé on se fait une team pour les conventions
(parcontre j'ai trouvé mon jumeau de barbe, c'est troublant
)
momotaros
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:33 PM
chatbleu
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:35 PM
Guts est pas si mal.
thorim
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:35 PM
mdr le gift superman^^
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:36 PM
Ta niqué l'image de certains là
whiteweedow25
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:36 PM
Le gif
battossai
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:37 PM
thor
Désolé et j'ai mis la moins troublante pourtant
sorow
La team "cosplay dégueu" en route pour la Japan Expo
117
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:37 PM
Le ryu est juste awesome !!!
barberousse
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:38 PM
Albatar!!
Le miens a fait un effort sur la coupe au moins
knity
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:39 PM
battossai
une bonne partie
octobar
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:44 PM
kinox31
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:45 PM
sora78
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:46 PM
battossai
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:48 PM
knity
ce n'est pourtant le critère de sélection.
Plutôt le contraste comme le ryu black par exemple
knity
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:49 PM
battossai
pas faux
chronokami
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:50 PM
dans le mille
octobar
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 03:52 PM
j'aime pas trop qu'on se foute de moi
"je suis un symbole" comme dirait Valls.
ritalix
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:11 PM
bordel
odv78
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:15 PM
énorme
shincloud
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:17 PM
cirilla
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:21 PM
Nice
ikki47
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:26 PM
Putain mec, tu m'as achevé
amassous
posted
the 01/31/2017 at 04:28 PM
Tu va pas rester en vie toi
