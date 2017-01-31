Chaque jour un Bescherelle meurt sur Gamekyo :(
profile
battossai
72
Likes
Likers
battossai
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 159
visites since opening : 194018
battossai > blog
all
Il est de retour! Gamekyo en cosplay les images choc!!
TEST


Le cosplay est une coutume bien connue des membres de Gamekyo.

Certains n'hésitent pas à braver le ridicule afin de vivre à fond leur passion!

Démonstration!

Amassous



Bobobiwan



Anakaris



Guiguif



Leblogdeshacka



Sorow



Cronokami


Wickette



Barberousse



Sora78



Octobar



Thor



Link49



Sebastian



Shincloud



Arngrim



Amario



Shanks






Voilà c'est tout pour aujourd'hui ...

Attendez deux minutes ! Que serait un article sur le cosplay sans le doc et le lionceau???

RIEN DU TOUT!


Docteurdeggman




Aiolia081




Là je crois que c'est bon

Bonne soirée les loulous


Google
    tags : je vous aime tous bisous sur les fesses
    26
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:25 PM by battossai
    comments (29)
    evilchris posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:27 PM
    amario posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:28 PM
    Merde, le mec me ressemble vraiment... sheet
    knity posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:30 PM
    il y a que des personnes en surpoids
    arngrim posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:31 PM
    Bien joué!
    battossai posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:32 PM
    amario Désolé

    knity Euh non ?!
    thor posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:33 PM
    Battossai, je te rappelle juste que tu n'as pas le droit de voler mes photos privées pour les publier sans mon consentement. Je t'envoie un avocat.
    sorow posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:33 PM
    Mais quel fumier Obligé on se fait une team pour les conventions

    (parcontre j'ai trouvé mon jumeau de barbe, c'est troublant )
    momotaros posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:33 PM
    chatbleu posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:35 PM
    Guts est pas si mal.
    thorim posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:35 PM
    mdr le gift superman^^
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:36 PM
    Ta niqué l'image de certains là
    whiteweedow25 posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:36 PM
    Le gif
    battossai posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:37 PM
    thor Désolé et j'ai mis la moins troublante pourtant

    sorow La team "cosplay dégueu" en route pour la Japan Expo
    117 posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:37 PM
    Le ryu est juste awesome !!!
    barberousse posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:38 PM
    Albatar!!
    Le miens a fait un effort sur la coupe au moins
    knity posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:39 PM
    battossai une bonne partie
    octobar posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:44 PM
    kinox31 posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:45 PM
    sora78 posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:46 PM
    battossai posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:48 PM
    knity ce n'est pourtant le critère de sélection.

    Plutôt le contraste comme le ryu black par exemple
    knity posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:49 PM
    battossai pas faux
    chronokami posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:50 PM
    dans le mille
    octobar posted the 01/31/2017 at 03:52 PM
    j'aime pas trop qu'on se foute de moi "je suis un symbole" comme dirait Valls.
    ritalix posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:11 PM
    bordel
    odv78 posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:15 PM
    énorme
    shincloud posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:17 PM
    cirilla posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:21 PM
    Nice
    ikki47 posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:26 PM
    Putain mec, tu m'as achevé
    amassous posted the 01/31/2017 at 04:28 PM
    Tu va pas rester en vie toi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre