name : Final Fantasy VII
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
jinn
35
Likes
Likers
jinn
articles : 380
visites since opening : 333214
jinn > blog
all
Un artwork pour FFVII Remake
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:30 AM by jinn
    comments (8)
    minbox posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:36 AM
    Cette bombe
    lion93 posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:37 AM
    minbox
    minbox posted the 01/31/2017 at 09:39 AM
    Quoi ?
    gat posted the 01/31/2017 at 10:04 AM
    Midgar.
    racsnk posted the 01/31/2017 at 10:05 AM
    lion93
    jeanouillz posted the 01/31/2017 at 10:15 AM
    rbz posted the 01/31/2017 at 10:47 AM
    lion93
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/31/2017 at 10:52 AM
    Séphiroth se cache derrière le réacteur ?!
    On devrait l'appeller "le froussard de Midgar" !

