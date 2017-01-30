profile
Peter Capaldi quitte Doctor Who
Le Docteur se régénéra dans l'épisode de Noel de cette année.
DoctorWhoTV - http://www.doctorwhotv.co.uk/official-peter-capaldi-is-leaving-doctor-who-83000.htm
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/30/2017 at 11:33 PM by malikay
    comments (10)
    arquion posted the 01/30/2017 at 11:37 PM
    il aura donc fait 2 saisons, c'est ça ??
    dommage, je l'aimais bien, il était excellent pour ma part.
    kinectical posted the 01/30/2017 at 11:38 PM
    Sa première saison en doctor étais affreuse il étais un très mauvais doctor mais ensuite les autres saisons il étais génial il a beaucoups travailler et changer son personnage il va me manquer mais ces ça doctor who ....la regeneration et trouver un autre doctor qui va être autant brillant
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 01/30/2017 at 11:41 PM
    enfin! rendez nous matt smith!
    kinectical posted the 01/30/2017 at 11:41 PM
    Quand je dit les "autres saison" je parle des special Noël aussi car oui il a fait deux saison (3 si ont compte la prochaine) mais les special Noël sont tout aussi bon
    malikay posted the 01/30/2017 at 11:42 PM
    Arquion 3 avec la 10 qui sort cette année
    arquion posted the 01/30/2017 at 11:51 PM
    l'un des épisodes qui m'a mis sur le cul, c'est "descente au paradis" (Heaven Sent) 9eme saison épisode 11.
    arquion posted the 01/30/2017 at 11:53 PM
    Eddie Redmayne l'acteur principal des Animaux Fantastique pourrait faire un excellent docteur, dommage qu'il est pris pendant encore un bon moment ^^
    malikay posted the 01/30/2017 at 11:53 PM
    La saison 10 arrive le 15 avril, il l'a dit en meme temps
    kinox31 posted the 01/30/2017 at 11:56 PM
    déjà ??
    malikay posted the 01/31/2017 at 12:02 AM
    Il aura fait 3 saisons comme ses 2 prédécesseurs
