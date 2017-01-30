home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
bliss02
,
link49
,
fullbuster
,
cristaleus
,
shanks
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
koopa
,
hyoga57
,
trungz
,
leroux
,
frocobo
,
minx
,
eldren
,
lordguyver
,
mickurt
,
captaintoad974
,
anakaris
,
kisukesan
,
hado78
,
spawnini
,
loudiyi
,
rbz
,
gamergunz
,
jeanouillz
,
neckbreaker71
,
esets
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
aros
,
jf17
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
kurosama
,
zaifire
,
rockin
,
aiolia081
,
sephiroth07
,
roivas
,
leblogdeshacka
,
leblogdescollectors
,
binou87
,
princesnake
,
furtifdor
,
sora78
,
redmi31
,
torotoro59
,
wanda
,
darkfoxx
,
weldar
,
kamikaze1985
,
naruto780
,
jenicris
,
samlokal
,
oenomaus
,
feiki
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
79
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
kisukesan
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
bomihazuki
,
hashtag
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1468
visites since opening :
1704078
nicolasgourry
> blog
Zelda : Breath of the Wild / 1 heure de Gameplay
Sortie : 3 Mars 2017
Version : WiiU
Bonus : 20 premières minutes
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:35 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
18
)
lion93
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:36 PM
rassure moi , le jeu il tourne sur switch ou wii u là ?
patulacci
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:38 PM
lion93
Wii U d'après l'interface.
rbz
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:39 PM
vivement, je trouve le jeu tellement reposant : 3
smashfan
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:39 PM
c'est quoi ce brouillard dégueulasse ! rendez nous la couleur u_u
zabuza
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:39 PM
Vidéo de zelda-->un brouillard vient d'aparaitre
thorim
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:40 PM
mdr le brouillard de guerre^^
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:40 PM
Alors
nicolasgourry
tu l'achètes ?
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:41 PM
thorim
lion93
zabuza
smashfan
rbz
patulacci
jeanouillz
C'est un repost de la vidéo de polygon qu'ils ont fait durant l'E3.
Ce n'est toujours pas la build finale
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:42 PM
jeanouillz
si j'avais seulement les moyens
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:42 PM
maxleresistant
Merci beaucoup ! A rajouter dans l'article en gros, gras, souligné, centré avant que d'autres ne fassent l'erreur
suppaman
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:44 PM
Oh lala boooouuuh yna du brouillard et c'est vide ...
Fog is coming ...
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:45 PM
nicolasgourry
thorim
zabuza
smashfan
rbz
patulacci
lion93
smashfan
nicolasgourry
...
jeanouillz
Elle est ici
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52UaLUUnpe4
postée il y a 7 mois, et elle est meme en meilleure qualité, le gars à juste coupé le début avec le logo polygon..
diablo
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:45 PM
zabuza
Je vois plus de Brouillard sur Zelda avec ce que je viens de voir il y a pas longtemps
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:46 PM
maxleresistant
je pense que je vais mettre ton lien, ça sera mieux.
barberousse
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:47 PM
C'est vilain, mais j'aime beaucoup l'ambiance sonore, par contre j'espère qu'il y aura des thèmes musicales par endroit.
shambala93
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:50 PM
Putain d'ambiance malgré un brouillard ignoble
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:52 PM
jeanouillz
mais j'avoue que cette version WiiU me fait un peu peur...
lz
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 04:54 PM
La première vidéo c'est la version Wii U et c'est la démo E3 2016 puisque la vidéo a été postée le 15 juin 2016 !!!
nicolasgourry
: je pense que tu devrais l'enlever
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Ce n'est toujours pas la build finale
Fog is coming ...
postée il y a 7 mois, et elle est meme en meilleure qualité, le gars à juste coupé le début avec le logo polygon..
nicolasgourry : je pense que tu devrais l'enlever