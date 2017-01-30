« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
Zelda : Breath of the Wild / 1 heure de Gameplay



Sortie : 3 Mars 2017


Version : WiiU

Bonus : 20 premières minutes

    posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (18)
    lion93 posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:36 PM
    rassure moi , le jeu il tourne sur switch ou wii u là ?
    patulacci posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:38 PM
    lion93 Wii U d'après l'interface.
    rbz posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:39 PM
    vivement, je trouve le jeu tellement reposant : 3
    smashfan posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:39 PM
    c'est quoi ce brouillard dégueulasse ! rendez nous la couleur u_u
    zabuza posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:39 PM
    Vidéo de zelda-->un brouillard vient d'aparaitre
    thorim posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:40 PM
    mdr le brouillard de guerre^^
    jeanouillz posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:40 PM
    Alors nicolasgourry tu l'achètes ?
    maxleresistant posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:41 PM
    thorim lion93 zabuza smashfan rbz patulacci jeanouillz C'est un repost de la vidéo de polygon qu'ils ont fait durant l'E3.

    Ce n'est toujours pas la build finale
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:42 PM
    jeanouillz si j'avais seulement les moyens
    jeanouillz posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:42 PM
    maxleresistant Merci beaucoup ! A rajouter dans l'article en gros, gras, souligné, centré avant que d'autres ne fassent l'erreur
    suppaman posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:44 PM
    Oh lala boooouuuh yna du brouillard et c'est vide ...

    Fog is coming ...
    maxleresistant posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:45 PM
    nicolasgourry thorim zabuza smashfan rbz patulacci lion93 smashfan nicolasgourry ...jeanouillz Elle est ici https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52UaLUUnpe4

    postée il y a 7 mois, et elle est meme en meilleure qualité, le gars à juste coupé le début avec le logo polygon..
    diablo posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:45 PM
    zabuza Je vois plus de Brouillard sur Zelda avec ce que je viens de voir il y a pas longtemps
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:46 PM
    maxleresistant je pense que je vais mettre ton lien, ça sera mieux.
    barberousse posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:47 PM
    C'est vilain, mais j'aime beaucoup l'ambiance sonore, par contre j'espère qu'il y aura des thèmes musicales par endroit.
    shambala93 posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:50 PM
    Putain d'ambiance malgré un brouillard ignoble
    maxleresistant posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:52 PM
    jeanouillz mais j'avoue que cette version WiiU me fait un peu peur...
    lz posted the 01/30/2017 at 04:54 PM
    La première vidéo c'est la version Wii U et c'est la démo E3 2016 puisque la vidéo a été postée le 15 juin 2016 !!!

    nicolasgourry : je pense que tu devrais l'enlever
