Ce soir sur Arte
Le cycle Le Parrain continue ce soir sur Arte avec la diffusion du Parrain 2e Partie à 20h 45. Robert de Niro rejoint le casting et interprète le jeune Vito Corleone après la prestation magistrale de Marlon Brando dans le premier film.

http://cinema.arte.tv/fr - http://cinema.arte.tv/fr/article/le-parrain-ii-de-francis-ford-coppola-dimanche-29-janvier-20h45
    posted the 01/29/2017 at 05:53 PM by vinze
    comments (8)
    shambala93 posted the 01/29/2017 at 05:56 PM
    Avec de Niro le meilleur
    sussudio posted the 01/29/2017 at 06:00 PM
    La scéne ou Al Pacino monte en pression avant de foutre une baffe a sa femme, cultissimoooo
    tipik posted the 01/29/2017 at 06:16 PM
    Yes, je serais devant
    lastboss posted the 01/29/2017 at 06:50 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mt0AczY3FU
    bloodytears posted the 01/29/2017 at 07:08 PM
    je serais devant aussi !
    mooplol posted the 01/29/2017 at 07:24 PM
    Après la trilogie je vous conseille Carlito s way aussi (ou l'impasse en vf ) : )
    coopper posted the 01/29/2017 at 07:29 PM
    mooplol Je plussoie, un des tout meilleurs De Palma en prime.
    coldy posted the 01/29/2017 at 07:43 PM
    Je suis à l'étranger et arte me manque .. Mais j'ai pas une super connection donc la solution vpn même payant j'ai pas super confiance en sa réussite
