profile
Skate 4 Teasé !
Alors ?
https://twitter.com/HuskyHog/status/825216875021869056
posted the 01/29/2017 at 04:05 PM
diablo
comments (
8
)
evojink
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 04:10 PM
Si c'est vraiment c'est bon ça
diablo
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 04:12 PM
evojink
c'est un community manager chez EA je doute qu'il plaisante ^^
thomass2
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 04:22 PM
je suis ultra over hypé
pinomichocu
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 04:31 PM
ho mon dieux.... depuis le temps que je l'attend celui la.... VITE VITE VITE
jenicris
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 04:34 PM
Bonne nouvelle.
sebastian
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 04:36 PM
Ce serait top ça ! Toujours eu envie de tester cette série en matant les vidéos bien marrantes du troisième opus, j'espère que ce sera pour cette année et que ce sera toujours le même délire !
rider288
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 05:06 PM
Owi
shambala93
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 05:31 PM
Les seigneurs de Dogtown
