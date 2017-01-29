profile
Jeux Vidéo
214
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
diablo
13
Likes
Likers
diablo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 69
visites since opening : 60813
diablo > blog
Skate 4 Teasé !


Alors ?
https://twitter.com/HuskyHog/status/825216875021869056
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/29/2017 at 04:05 PM by diablo
    comments (8)
    evojink posted the 01/29/2017 at 04:10 PM
    Si c'est vraiment c'est bon ça
    diablo posted the 01/29/2017 at 04:12 PM
    evojink c'est un community manager chez EA je doute qu'il plaisante ^^
    thomass2 posted the 01/29/2017 at 04:22 PM
    je suis ultra over hypé
    pinomichocu posted the 01/29/2017 at 04:31 PM
    ho mon dieux.... depuis le temps que je l'attend celui la.... VITE VITE VITE
    jenicris posted the 01/29/2017 at 04:34 PM
    Bonne nouvelle.
    sebastian posted the 01/29/2017 at 04:36 PM
    Ce serait top ça ! Toujours eu envie de tester cette série en matant les vidéos bien marrantes du troisième opus, j'espère que ce sera pour cette année et que ce sera toujours le même délire !
    rider288 posted the 01/29/2017 at 05:06 PM
    Owi
    shambala93 posted the 01/29/2017 at 05:31 PM
    Les seigneurs de Dogtown
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre