Muramasa
profile
shincloud
articles :
2479
visites since opening :
2851653
shincloud
> blog
Cette violence pour Last Guardian :/
2mois après :
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:25 PM by
shincloud
comments (
21
)
amassous
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:26 PM
Meme a 34e jme sens arnaquer
bloodytears
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:27 PM
déjà posté vieux
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article402156.html
momotaros
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:29 PM
C'est une erreur, en gros ils ont fait passer 2 fois l'offre des -30€ donc il était à 9.90 au lieu de 69.90. Le pris actuel est 39.90.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:32 PM
Le monde était pas près gros c'est pour ça
amassous
J'ai payé le miens 120e
torotoro59
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:34 PM
momotaros
HS dark souls senseï je nd sais pas si tu as vu il y a un fond d'écran gratuit sur le psn samouraï showdown
et même encore un autre the witcher 3.
rocan
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:39 PM
Comment se fait-il que le prix d'un jeu soit dégradé aussi vite après sa sortie ?
Les ventes ne sont pas à la hauteur ? C'est une politique de l'éditeur ?
zackfair59plus
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:41 PM
non c'est une erreur de prix !!
moi je l'ai payer plein pot et je ne regrette pas du tous !!
je l'ai platine recement !! il est trop bien
momotaros
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:42 PM
torotoro59
Non j'avais pas vu, je vais y jeter un coup d’œil merci
dark souls senseï
svr
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:45 PM
Tout se passe comme prévu
mooplol
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:49 PM
C'est une erreur de prix combien de fois faudra le dire ???
Certains magasins ont appliqué 2 fois la reduction de 30e...
flom
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:52 PM
Un grand jeu. Je ne regrette pas mon attente malgré les bugs. Surement mon coup de coeur 2016
thor
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:54 PM
ootaniisensei
Ca va tu peux encore t'asseoir depuis la fin de l'année dernière ?
raioh
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:55 PM
mais wtf, tu t'es renseigné avant de pondre l'article sérieux?
shincloud
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:56 PM
Vous casser les couilles les pleurnicheuse barrer vous de la merci
koji
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:56 PM
il avait ps etait vendu 1 ou 2 semaine apres la sortie genre 500k ? Sur un article je vois pas tellement de le brader autant, surement une erreur du magasin.
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:57 PM
Profitez en de le prendre a ce prix si ça peut vous convaincre. C est un grand jeu
ootaniisensei
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:58 PM
thor
La figurine est magnifique au final y a que FF XV qui me fais mal au cul
vyse05
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:59 PM
30% de 69.90€ ça fait pas 39.90€, ils se sont aussi planté sur le pourcentage
shincloud
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 03:00 PM
koji
Je pense aussi que ça soit une erreur, mais qui ne tente rien n'a rien, on verra les mails demain ^^
shincloud
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 03:02 PM
kurosu
Toi oui, car t'es le roi des casse couilles, pire qu'un stalker, donc ouai carrément même, toi tu dégage
grundbeld
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 03:07 PM
Il s'agit probablement d'une erreur de prix. Un rabais d'une telle violence n'a pas de sens.
C'est TLG quand même, pas Battleborn.
