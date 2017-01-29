profile
Cette violence pour Last Guardian :/
2mois après :

    posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:25 PM by shincloud
    amassous posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:26 PM
    Meme a 34e jme sens arnaquer
    bloodytears posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:27 PM
    déjà posté vieux http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article402156.html
    momotaros posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:29 PM
    C'est une erreur, en gros ils ont fait passer 2 fois l'offre des -30€ donc il était à 9.90 au lieu de 69.90. Le pris actuel est 39.90.
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:32 PM
    Le monde était pas près gros c'est pour ça

    amassous J'ai payé le miens 120e
    torotoro59 posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:34 PM
    momotaros HS dark souls senseï je nd sais pas si tu as vu il y a un fond d'écran gratuit sur le psn samouraï showdown et même encore un autre the witcher 3.
    rocan posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:39 PM
    Comment se fait-il que le prix d'un jeu soit dégradé aussi vite après sa sortie ? Les ventes ne sont pas à la hauteur ? C'est une politique de l'éditeur ?
    zackfair59plus posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:41 PM
    non c'est une erreur de prix !!
    moi je l'ai payer plein pot et je ne regrette pas du tous !!
    je l'ai platine recement !! il est trop bien
    momotaros posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:42 PM
    torotoro59 Non j'avais pas vu, je vais y jeter un coup d’œil merci

    dark souls senseï
    svr posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:45 PM
    Tout se passe comme prévu
    mooplol posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:49 PM
    C'est une erreur de prix combien de fois faudra le dire ???
    Certains magasins ont appliqué 2 fois la reduction de 30e...
    flom posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:52 PM
    Un grand jeu. Je ne regrette pas mon attente malgré les bugs. Surement mon coup de coeur 2016
    thor posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:54 PM
    ootaniisensei Ca va tu peux encore t'asseoir depuis la fin de l'année dernière ?
    raioh posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:55 PM
    mais wtf, tu t'es renseigné avant de pondre l'article sérieux?
    shincloud posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:56 PM
    Vous casser les couilles les pleurnicheuse barrer vous de la merci
    koji posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:56 PM
    il avait ps etait vendu 1 ou 2 semaine apres la sortie genre 500k ? Sur un article je vois pas tellement de le brader autant, surement une erreur du magasin.
    fan2jeux posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:57 PM
    Profitez en de le prendre a ce prix si ça peut vous convaincre. C est un grand jeu
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:58 PM
    thor La figurine est magnifique au final y a que FF XV qui me fais mal au cul
    vyse05 posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:59 PM
    30% de 69.90€ ça fait pas 39.90€, ils se sont aussi planté sur le pourcentage
    shincloud posted the 01/29/2017 at 03:00 PM
    koji Je pense aussi que ça soit une erreur, mais qui ne tente rien n'a rien, on verra les mails demain ^^
    shincloud posted the 01/29/2017 at 03:02 PM
    kurosu Toi oui, car t'es le roi des casse couilles, pire qu'un stalker, donc ouai carrément même, toi tu dégage
    grundbeld posted the 01/29/2017 at 03:07 PM
    Il s'agit probablement d'une erreur de prix. Un rabais d'une telle violence n'a pas de sens.

    C'est TLG quand même, pas Battleborn.
