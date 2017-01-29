Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
koopaskill
koopaskill
articles : 195
visites since opening : 70040
koopaskill > blog
DBZ Dokkan Battle - Invocations Golden Freezer
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose plusieurs invocations sur le portail avec le nouveau Golden Freezer de type TEC

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/cdTo2smTXl0
    posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:41 PM by koopaskill
    comments (1)
    dude85 posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:50 PM
    Not lucky encore une fois lol.
