« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 1466
1466
visites since opening : 1700860
1700860
nicolasgourry
> blog
Cross-over : Super Mario & Les lapins Crétins / Nouvel indice ?
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPo1svrAE9I/?taken-by=michelancel
"Everyday's life ... Got to fix the plumbery and felt a bit rabbitified..."
Traduction : La vie de tous les jours... Je dois réparer la plomberie et je me sens un peu "lapinifié"...
http://www.nintendo-master.com/news/michel-ancel-nous-fait-le-coup-du-lapin-et-du-plombier
posted the 01/29/2017 at 09:45 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
10
)
i8
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 09:52 AM
ah ouais quan mm xD
bloodytears
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 10:12 AM
ouais ben non merci !
hebuspsa
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 10:50 AM
Mouais...cette histoire de jeux entre les lapins cretins et Mario n'est pas une mauvaise spéculations des fuites du trailer de Mario Odyse?
shadowmarshal
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 10:51 AM
Tous le monde est au courant du cross over entre les 2 licences, alors pourquoi tourner autour du pot ?
nsixtyfour
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 10:57 AM
J'attend toujours paper mario 3 mais bon..ont a tous sauf ce qu'ont veut avec nintendo.
drybowserx
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 11:07 AM
j y crois plus trop à ce jeu
il aurait forcément été dévoilé à la conf nintendo sinon ! pis même on parle de ubisoft, le jeu aurait été spoilé depuis bien longtemps, comme tous les jeux que ubi essaie de garder secret
rocan
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 11:08 AM
hebuspsa
Non, la rumeur date d'octobre/novembre et portait sur un cross-over entre Mario et les Lapins Crétins
Puis précisément un espèce d'RPG avec des armes au choix, des caractéristiques, des évolutions de personnages etc.
davydems
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 11:10 AM
rocan
hebuspsa
et des combats au tour par tour
davidsexking
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 12:04 PM
C'est pas vraiment le genre de jeux qui hype vu l'historique de cette licence médiocre après le premier sur Wii
davidsexking
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 12:11 PM
Ha et son tease n'a rien à voir avec Mario, c'est juste la pose célèbre des lapins crétins
http://www.imagespourtoi.com/lesimages/les-lapins-cretins/image-les-lapins-cretins-5.jpg
