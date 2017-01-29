« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
Cross-over : Super Mario & Les lapins Crétins / Nouvel indice ?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPo1svrAE9I/?taken-by=michelancel

"Everyday's life ... Got to fix the plumbery and felt a bit rabbitified..."
Traduction : La vie de tous les jours... Je dois réparer la plomberie et je me sens un peu "lapinifié"...


http://www.nintendo-master.com/news/michel-ancel-nous-fait-le-coup-du-lapin-et-du-plombier
    posted the 01/29/2017 at 09:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    i8 posted the 01/29/2017 at 09:52 AM
    ah ouais quan mm xD
    bloodytears posted the 01/29/2017 at 10:12 AM
    ouais ben non merci !
    hebuspsa posted the 01/29/2017 at 10:50 AM
    Mouais...cette histoire de jeux entre les lapins cretins et Mario n'est pas une mauvaise spéculations des fuites du trailer de Mario Odyse?
    shadowmarshal posted the 01/29/2017 at 10:51 AM
    Tous le monde est au courant du cross over entre les 2 licences, alors pourquoi tourner autour du pot ?
    nsixtyfour posted the 01/29/2017 at 10:57 AM
    J'attend toujours paper mario 3 mais bon..ont a tous sauf ce qu'ont veut avec nintendo.
    drybowserx posted the 01/29/2017 at 11:07 AM
    j y crois plus trop à ce jeu il aurait forcément été dévoilé à la conf nintendo sinon ! pis même on parle de ubisoft, le jeu aurait été spoilé depuis bien longtemps, comme tous les jeux que ubi essaie de garder secret
    rocan posted the 01/29/2017 at 11:08 AM
    hebuspsa Non, la rumeur date d'octobre/novembre et portait sur un cross-over entre Mario et les Lapins Crétins Puis précisément un espèce d'RPG avec des armes au choix, des caractéristiques, des évolutions de personnages etc.
    davydems posted the 01/29/2017 at 11:10 AM
    rocan hebuspsa et des combats au tour par tour
    davidsexking posted the 01/29/2017 at 12:04 PM
    C'est pas vraiment le genre de jeux qui hype vu l'historique de cette licence médiocre après le premier sur Wii
    davidsexking posted the 01/29/2017 at 12:11 PM
    Ha et son tease n'a rien à voir avec Mario, c'est juste la pose célèbre des lapins crétins
    http://www.imagespourtoi.com/lesimages/les-lapins-cretins/image-les-lapins-cretins-5.jpg
