Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
link49
> blog
Temps de chargement : Zelda BOTW sur Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Information concernant le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Il faudra compter 12 secondes pour le premier chargement.
Puis 28 secondes de plus entre le temps de charger le dossier de sauvegarde et de pouvoir jouer au jeu.
Soit 40 secondes au total, ce qui est tout de même assez rapide. Pour rappel, le jeu et la Nintendo Switch sortiront le 03 mars prochain…
Source :
http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/272873-switch-user-interface-footage-shows-loading-time-from-menu-to-zel
tags :
posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:14 AM by
link49
comments (
13
)
shambala93
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:17 AM
Carrément on présente les temps de chargement maintenant ?
link49
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:19 AM
C'est une donnée intéressante. Au moins, c'est rapide, c'est déjà ça...
kinectical
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:22 AM
shambala93
juste pour les jeux overhyper lol
guiguif
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:24 AM
je croyais que la cartouche permettait justement de pas avoir de temps de chargement aussi long ? Maintenant faut comparé avec la version U
shigeryu
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:26 AM
guiguif
Les ont plus les même tailles de fichiers qu'à l'époque
en tout cas c'est forcement plus rapide qu'un disque c'est certains.
predagogue
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:26 AM
c'est une image officielle l'interface ?
link49
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:28 AM
Pour l'interface :
http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2017/01/official_nintendo_switch_technical_specifications_have_been_shared
je pense que c'est bien le rendu officiel...
shigeryu
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:30 AM
Link49
vidéo pour l'article
predagogue
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:31 AM
ça va c'est a peine pompé sur l'UI PS4
anakaris
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:32 AM
À force de racler les fonds de tiroir pour faire des "news" sans intérêt, ta fais un trou dans le plancher putain
predagogue
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:39 AM
anakaris
hey oh, t'as pas honte en tant que modo de te moquer ouvertement d'un membre qui a rien fait de mal ? c'est scandaleux !
anakaris
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 01:45 AM
predagogue
bien joué
linkart
posted
the 01/29/2017 at 02:07 AM
Pas mal, pour un monde ouvert comme ça ça va. RE7 a des chargements plus longs
