The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
all
Temps de chargement : Zelda BOTW sur Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Information concernant le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



Il faudra compter 12 secondes pour le premier chargement.



Puis 28 secondes de plus entre le temps de charger le dossier de sauvegarde et de pouvoir jouer au jeu.



Soit 40 secondes au total, ce qui est tout de même assez rapide. Pour rappel, le jeu et la Nintendo Switch sortiront le 03 mars prochain…

Source : http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/272873-switch-user-interface-footage-shows-loading-time-from-menu-to-zel
    posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:14 AM
    comments (13)
    shambala93 posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:17 AM
    Carrément on présente les temps de chargement maintenant ?
    link49 posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:19 AM
    C'est une donnée intéressante. Au moins, c'est rapide, c'est déjà ça...
    kinectical posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:22 AM
    shambala93 juste pour les jeux overhyper lol
    guiguif posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:24 AM
    je croyais que la cartouche permettait justement de pas avoir de temps de chargement aussi long ? Maintenant faut comparé avec la version U
    shigeryu posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:26 AM
    guiguif Les ont plus les même tailles de fichiers qu'à l'époque en tout cas c'est forcement plus rapide qu'un disque c'est certains.
    predagogue posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:26 AM
    c'est une image officielle l'interface ?
    link49 posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:28 AM
    Pour l'interface : http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2017/01/official_nintendo_switch_technical_specifications_have_been_shared je pense que c'est bien le rendu officiel...
    shigeryu posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:30 AM
    Link49 vidéo pour l'article
    predagogue posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:31 AM
    ça va c'est a peine pompé sur l'UI PS4
    anakaris posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:32 AM
    À force de racler les fonds de tiroir pour faire des "news" sans intérêt, ta fais un trou dans le plancher putain
    predagogue posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:39 AM
    anakaris hey oh, t'as pas honte en tant que modo de te moquer ouvertement d'un membre qui a rien fait de mal ? c'est scandaleux !

    anakaris posted the 01/29/2017 at 01:45 AM
    predagogue bien joué
    linkart posted the 01/29/2017 at 02:07 AM
    Pas mal, pour un monde ouvert comme ça ça va. RE7 a des chargements plus longs
