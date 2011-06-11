profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions :
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild WiiU 52€
Le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur WiiU passe maintenant à 52€ sur Amazon.


J'espère que cette box WiiU sera l'officielle
Apparemment, il y aura 50 000 ou 60 000 exemplaires du jeu sur WiiU


Je pense qu'il y aura encore une baisse de prix avant la sortie. Peut être 44€ avec un peu de chance



N'oubliez pas que si vous commandez en passant par les liens je pourrai refaire un concours



Amiibo 'The Legend of Zelda' - Bokoblin
Amiibo 'The Legend of Zelda' - Scholar
Amiibo 'The Legend of Zelda' - Link Rider
Amiibo 'The Legend of Zelda' - Guardian

The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild WiiU
Nintendo Switch
Paire de manettes Joy-Con gauche/droite - gris
Support de recharge pour Joy-Con
Super Bomberman R
    posted the 01/28/2017 at 11:07 AM by leblogdeshacka
