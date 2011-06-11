Le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur WiiU passe maintenant à 52€ sur Amazon.J'espère que cette box WiiU sera l'officielleApparemment, il y aura 50 000 ou 60 000 exemplaires du jeu sur WiiUJe pense qu'il y aura encore une baisse de prix avant la sortie. Peut être 44€ avec un peu de chanceN'oubliez pas que si vous commandez en passant par les liens je pourrai refaire un concours