nicolasgourry > blog
La Nintendo Switch au plus près...photos








https://gameusagi.com/2017/01/nintendo-switch-preview-tour-toronto-photo-gallery-info/
    posted the 01/28/2017 at 10:22 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    birmou posted the 01/28/2017 at 10:24 PM
    Encore 34 dodos et je l'ai
    draculax posted the 01/28/2017 at 10:28 PM
    Le dock fait vraiment cheap
    flom posted the 01/28/2017 at 10:30 PM
    birmo 34 dodo!!!! C est pour ça que je fais des siestes tous les jours !!!
    amario posted the 01/28/2017 at 10:46 PM
    elle est top
    shin82 posted the 01/28/2017 at 10:47 PM
    Du porn pour Nsex !
    please93 posted the 01/28/2017 at 10:55 PM
    La photo confirme bien qui ny aura pas la charge pour les joycons, il faudras cheter le support de charge a 30€ ou la manette pro
    fylen posted the 01/28/2017 at 10:57 PM
    please93 Mais si on remet les joycons sur la tablette avant d'aller dormir, ca suffira non?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/28/2017 at 10:57 PM
    draculax J'avoue que le dock fait plastique dégueux.
    e3ologue posted the 01/28/2017 at 10:58 PM
    birmou tu m'as plié

    draculax et c'est vendu à l'unité 90€
    noctis posted the 01/28/2017 at 11:01 PM
    birmou c'est tellement ça
    barberousse posted the 01/28/2017 at 11:02 PM
    La manette a pas l'air si dégueu à prendre en main.
