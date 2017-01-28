profile
12 minutes de gameplay pour Monster Boy Cursed Kingdom
Yo mes p'tits monstres !

J'espère que vous passez un bon week end, je profite d'un passage rapide pour vous partager cette vidéo de gameplay de Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom !

A venir sur Switch, PS4 et One.

    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:40 PM by koopa
    comments (19)
    megaman posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:43 PM
    Et PC oublie pas
    guiguif posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:44 PM
    Je sens la version boite PS4 chez Limited Run ainsi que pour Dragon's Trap
    gat posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:46 PM
    guiguif Ouep. Version boîte vendu 80 boules d'ici un an tellement peu d'exemplaires ont été tiré. (cf Oddworld)
    guiguif posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:47 PM
    gat Je connais
    kuroni posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:48 PM
    Ca sort quand ?
    Ce serait un bon jeu a faire sur Switch.
    gat posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:49 PM
    guiguif Je sais sale escroc.
    guiguif posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:52 PM
    gat Meuh nan justement, je suis là pour ceux qui n’étaient pas present le jour de la vente ou qui n'ont pas eu le temps de chopper un exemplaire, pis bon faut bien se faire une marge, c'est ça le commerce
    gat posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:53 PM
    guiguif J'imagine que t'as pris un voire deux exemplaires de la version Wii U de Zelda fumier de lapin ?
    guiguif posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:54 PM
    gat ahah j'en ai preco un par mesure de securité, mais bon ça sera pas si rare que ça, la preuve ça baisse et yen a partout
    birmou posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:55 PM
    TAIN MAIS C'EST QUOI CE TITRE QUI COMMENCE PAR "MONSTER" EN PLEINE PERIODE DE BELIEVE SWITCH !!!!!

    J'ai failli avoir une attaque

    Capcom m'oublie pas
    kuroni posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:55 PM
    "It's supposed torelease this Spring on PS4, Xbox One, PC and... Nintendo... Switch ! Sooo You guys have a game to look forward to on that thing..."

    Ptdr ! Comment elle se fait tacler, quelque soit le pays.
    momotaros posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:55 PM
    Putain elle vient d'où cette démo
    kuroni posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:56 PM
    momotaros C'est la PAX en ce moment.
    Y'a plein de videos du salon sur youtube...
    gat posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:57 PM
    guiguif Dans dix piges, cette version sous blister coûtera 300 boules MINI sur eBay.
    guiguif posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:59 PM
    gat Ouais enfin les mecs qui gardent un jeu pendant 10 piges lol quoi, je veux que l'oseille rentre vite dans les caisses moi
    gat posted the 01/28/2017 at 06:02 PM
    guiguif La patience vaut le coup parfois. GoldenEye 64 vendu 10000 boules aux enchères y'a quelques années.
    momotaros posted the 01/28/2017 at 06:03 PM
    kuroni Putain et ils ne nous proposent même pas de démo
    guiguif posted the 01/28/2017 at 06:19 PM
    gat ah ouais là
    koopa posted the 01/28/2017 at 06:21 PM
    kuroni Je sais pas où tu tiens t'a phrase mais officiellement le studio aime la version Switch pour son concept de pouvoir jouer a Monster Boy n'importe où.

    While we don't have a launch date yet, we are happy to announce that we ship the game to three platforms on Day1 which includes Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. We love to play Monster Boy everywhere so a Switch version was a must for us. Will you join us on Day 1 ?

    http://monsterboy.com/blog/index.php?/archives/20-Jin-gets-a-new-face!.html
