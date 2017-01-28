Yo mes p'tits monstres !
J'espère que vous passez un bon week end, je profite d'un passage rapide pour vous partager cette vidéo de gameplay de Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom !
A venir sur Switch, PS4 et One.
posted the 01/28/2017 at 05:40 PM by koopa
Ce serait un bon jeu a faire sur Switch.
J'ai failli avoir une attaque
Capcom m'oublie pas
Ptdr ! Comment elle se fait tacler, quelque soit le pays.
Y'a plein de videos du salon sur youtube...
While we don't have a launch date yet, we are happy to announce that we ship the game to three platforms on Day1 which includes Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. We love to play Monster Boy everywhere so a Switch version was a must for us. Will you join us on Day 1 ?
► http://monsterboy.com/blog/index.php?/archives/20-Jin-gets-a-new-face!.html