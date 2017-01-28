profile
all
VHS promo N64 1998


Je l'ai regardé un nombre incalculable de fois à l'époque. Je bavais littéralement dessus.

J'ai également la VHS de la promo de la Snes bien plus connu.
    posted the 01/28/2017 at 02:48 PM by jenicris
    comments (2)
    thomass2 posted the 01/28/2017 at 02:49 PM
    je l'ai aussi cette cassette ^^ c'est le genre de truc que tu veux jamais jeter ^^
    olimar59 posted the 01/28/2017 at 02:54 PM
    slooby notre cassette
