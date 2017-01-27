profile
Grand Theft Auto V
name : Grand Theft Auto V
platform : PC
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-racing
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
crazycrash
crazycrash
crazycrash > blog
Clé GTA V pour 24€ PC
Salut à tous je vends une clé d'activation pour GTA V pour 24 € sur PC !
Paiement par Paypal !
Intéressé MP moi !
    posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:19 PM by crazycrash
    comments (4)
    mercure7 posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:26 PM
    Sachant qu'elle est à 24 euros sans chercher plus d'une minute ?

    Bon courage
    thedoctor posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:42 PM
    Trop chère, comme le dit le voisin du dessus
    crazycrash posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:48 PM
    Merci, mis à jour !
    leonr4 posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:17 PM
    Je l'ai eu pour 23.80 euro version steam en décembre dernier, une petit tuerie ce gta online malgré les bugs super chiants, franchement c'est un bon prix
