add a press review
crazycrash
blog
Clé GTA V pour 24€ PC
Salut à tous je vends une clé d'activation pour GTA V pour 24 € sur PC !
Paiement par Paypal !
Intéressé MP moi !
posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:19 PM by
crazycrash
comments (
4
)
mercure7
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 06:26 PM
Sachant qu'elle est à 24 euros sans chercher plus d'une minute ?
Bon courage
thedoctor
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 06:42 PM
Trop chère, comme le dit le voisin du dessus
crazycrash
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 06:48 PM
Merci, mis à jour !
leonr4
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 07:17 PM
Je l'ai eu pour 23.80 euro version steam en décembre dernier, une petit tuerie ce gta online malgré les bugs super chiants, franchement c'est un bon prix
