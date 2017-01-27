Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Est ce que vous voyez c'que je vois?
En regardant Big (Film de 1988 ) un passage m'a intriguer j'ai fait pause et j'ai trouver un truc Est ce que vous voyez c'que je vois?

Cherchez Michael

FLD.
    posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:08 PM by amassous
    comments (44)
    guiguif posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:11 PM
    Mickael a kidnappé l'enfant qui était censé etre dans la poussette ?
    oedipex posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:12 PM
    La mort de ton passé composé?
    contra posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:13 PM
    Je l'ai revu y'a pas longtemps celui la, vraiment cool.

    Sinon je vois rien.
    pwyll posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:15 PM
    illuminati ?
    jeanouillz posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:16 PM
    oedipex
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:17 PM
    guiguif oedipex contra pwyll jeanouillz Haha vous le voyez pas !!
    Soyez plus attentif
    dokou posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:18 PM
    Zambla
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:21 PM
    guiguif Ça s'ecris Michael mais ça se dis maikeul.
    dokou ?
    ducknsexe posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:23 PM
    La poussette fais resident evil de loin
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:24 PM
    ducknsexe Nn toujours pas
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:24 PM
    amassous say say say
    mercure7 posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:25 PM
    Truc bidon incoming !
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:25 PM
    obi2kanobi Non c'est The Girl is Mine
    lordguyver posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:25 PM
    amassous Un indice ?
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:26 PM
    lordguyver Cherche Michael
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:27 PM
    amassous Putain, j'ai maté le film y a 2 semaines. J'aime trop ce film
    Par contre, je ne vois rien
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:27 PM
    amassous excuse, j'ai pas fait attention comme je suis sur Uncharted 4 aussi
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:28 PM
    amassous Say Say Say ?
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:28 PM
    leblogdeshacka Cherchez Michael
    obi2kanobi T'est un vrai frere
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:29 PM
    leblogdeshacka C'est The Girl is Mine
    waurius59 posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:30 PM
    une cigarette dans la main ?
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:31 PM
    waurius59 NON
    mercure7 posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:31 PM
    Pour les aveugles :

    http://images.45cat.com/michael-jackson-paul-mccartney-the-girl-is-mine-epic-6.jpg
    innelan posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:32 PM
    J'ai pas trouvé la switch dans le décor !
    fonkyfamily15 posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:32 PM
    la photo de Paul McCartney a coté de Mickael J.
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:33 PM
    mercure7 T'est un bon toi
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:34 PM
    Mercure7 T'est un bon toi mais c'est ca plus exactement
    fonkyfamily15 GG
    shambala93 posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:34 PM
    Un génie a côté de MJ
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:35 PM
    shambala93 Jle prefere dans les beatles qu'en solo et toi?
    fonkyfamily15 posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:35 PM
    shambala93 mon je vois deux génie
    mercure7 posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:35 PM
    amassous Oui j'ai juste mis la 1ère image trouvée pour aider la populasse
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:37 PM
    amassous Bon j'ai cru a Say Say Say, tu là vu toi ou ....
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:41 PM
    leblogdeshacka pas capté
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:43 PM
    amassous Je me doute ma phrase est juste
    Tu là vu toi la pochette ? ou sur un site internet ?
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:48 PM
    leblogdeshacka je lai chez moi le single
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:49 PM
    leblogdeshacka je lai vu en faisant pause pas sur internet.
    goldmen33 posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:12 PM
    c'est tout?!
    lordguyver posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:14 PM
    mercure7 aaaaaaaaaaahhh oki
    nindo64 posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:32 PM
    amassous Elle fait un Moonwalk ?
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:33 PM
    nindo64 hahaha JPP
    nindo64 posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:33 PM
    amassous C'est bon j'ai trouvé via les commentaires, en effet fallait le voir
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:35 PM
    nindo64
    gat posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:48 PM
    oedipex Excellent.
    thomass2 posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:48 PM
    Ce que j'ai pas trouvé c'est un article interessant.
