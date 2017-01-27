Après nous avoir fait une très belle PS4 Anniversary (pour les 20 ans), Color Ware propose une version PS4 Pro tout aussi belle.
Petit descriptif en Anglais:
ColorWare Limited PlayStation 4 Pro Retro
Set includes custom PlayStation 4 Pro and DualShock 4
Custom Limited Edition Series; only 25 available
North American model
1TB Hard Drive
Compatible with every PS4 game
Play online with other PS4 players with PlayStation Plus
Includes console, power cord, HDMI cable, earbud microphone, DualShock 4 controller and its charging cable
Comes in original packaging
Seulement 25 exemplaires pour la modique somme de 899$
Sympa, le fait que les numéro soit sérigraphié
Crache 1000€
400€ console
400€ casque
100€ psmove
Ps eye
Chui deg j'aurais bien testé la VR surtout sur re VII...
Pas assez riche