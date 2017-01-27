Après nous avoir fait une très belle PS4 Anniversary (pour les 20 ans), Color Ware propose une version PS4 Pro tout aussi belle.Petit descriptif en Anglais:ColorWare Limited PlayStation 4 Pro RetroSet includes custom PlayStation 4 Pro and DualShock 4Custom Limited Edition Series; only 25 availableNorth American model1TB Hard DriveCompatible with every PS4 gamePlay online with other PS4 players with PlayStation PlusIncludes console, power cord, HDMI cable, earbud microphone, DualShock 4 controller and its charging cableComes in original packagingSeulement 25 exemplaires pour la modique somme de 899$Sympa, le fait que les numéro soit sérigraphié