Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 1110
visites since opening : 840587
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une belle PS4 Pro Retro collector
Après nous avoir fait une très belle PS4 Anniversary (pour les 20 ans), Color Ware propose une version PS4 Pro tout aussi belle.

Petit descriptif en Anglais:

ColorWare Limited PlayStation 4 Pro Retro
Set includes custom PlayStation 4 Pro and DualShock 4
Custom Limited Edition Series; only 25 available
North American model
1TB Hard Drive
Compatible with every PS4 game
Play online with other PS4 players with PlayStation Plus
Includes console, power cord, HDMI cable, earbud microphone, DualShock 4 controller and its charging cable
Comes in original packaging

Seulement 25 exemplaires pour la modique somme de 899$






Sympa, le fait que les numéro soit sérigraphié
http://www.colorware.com/p-734-colorware-playstation-4-pro-retro.aspx
    posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:00 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    lastboss posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:07 PM
    On parle de Nintendo (moi le premier lol) mais putain si tu veux une expérience VR sur play
    Crache 1000€
    400€ console
    400€ casque
    100€ psmove
    Ps eye

    Chui deg j'aurais bien testé la VR surtout sur re VII...


    Pas assez riche
    bennj posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:10 PM
    Et si la console tombe en panne ils te donnent la même en échange ?
    lastboss posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:11 PM
    Ça c'est une pure question quenelle j'aime
    idd posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:13 PM
    bennj ah ce prix la limite tu joues pas avec, c'est comme certaines bouteilles de vin, ça revend sans arrêt au fil des années mais personne la boit ^^
    manaketechar posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:22 PM
    Pas cher
    escobar posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:29 PM
    pas assez cher mon fils
    ps5isthefuture posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:39 PM
    A ce prix et vu la quantité limitée à 25 dans le monde, c'est du ultra collector, si quelqu'un la met sur ebay, le prix va monter à une vitesse. Ils profitent de l'énorme succès de la PS4, mais faut dire qu'elle a une de ces classe.
    loonis posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:51 PM
    Magnifique mais trop cher helas --'
    minbox posted the 01/27/2017 at 06:55 PM
    goldmen33 posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:13 PM
    Je vais la préco!
    skuldleiif posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:41 PM
    un grille pain degueulasse
