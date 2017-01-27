home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
6
link49
> blog
Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch : Des nouvelles images dévoilées
Nintendo Switch
Voici des Images du jeu Splatoon 2 :
Nintendo dévoile sur le compte officiel du jeu des nouvelles images du titre. Voici également deux Armes présentes dans le titre :
Pour rappel, cette suite est prévue pour cet été, exclusivement sur Nintendo Switch…
Source :
http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/272771-splatoon-2-more-pictures-for-barnacles-sports-club-map
posted the 01/27/2017 at 05:49 PM by
link49
comments (
8
)
goldmen33
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 05:50 PM
Il a l'air pas mal ce DLC...
link49
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 05:52 PM
Avant que le jeu sorte, je vais avoir le temps de finir le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild et m'éclater sur les jeux Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Bomberman R et Just Dance 2017 à plusieurs...
arrrghl
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 05:53 PM
j'ai hâte de mettre les mains dessus ! encore des dizaines et dizaines d'heures en perspectives !
superbiidou
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 05:54 PM
Goldmen33
Encore un troll inutile sur cette suite. Juste parceque visuellement c'est pareil?
Tout les dlc qu'on se tape en jeux alors. Call of FIFA uncharted forza halo....
milk
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 05:56 PM
superbiidou
ouai mais la c est pas dans les habitudes de nintendo que faire un 1.5 comme ca.
shambala93
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 05:58 PM
milk
New super Mario bros quand même ^^
amassous
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 05:58 PM
Jle prendrais avec Mario Odyssey
superbiidou
posted
the 01/27/2017 at 05:58 PM
Milk
ah? Donc comme c'est Nintendo on appelle ça un dlc. Je comprend pas...
Encore un troll inutile sur cette suite. Juste parceque visuellement c'est pareil?
Tout les dlc qu'on se tape en jeux alors. Call of FIFA uncharted forza halo....
New super Mario bros quand même ^^