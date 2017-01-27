Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Splatoon 2
name : Splatoon 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch : Des nouvelles images dévoilées
Nintendo Switch


Voici des Images du jeu Splatoon 2 :





Nintendo dévoile sur le compte officiel du jeu des nouvelles images du titre. Voici également deux Armes présentes dans le titre :



Pour rappel, cette suite est prévue pour cet été, exclusivement sur Nintendo Switch…

Source : http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/272771-splatoon-2-more-pictures-for-barnacles-sports-club-map
    posted the 01/27/2017 at 05:49 PM by link49
    comments (8)
    goldmen33 posted the 01/27/2017 at 05:50 PM
    Il a l'air pas mal ce DLC...
    link49 posted the 01/27/2017 at 05:52 PM
    Avant que le jeu sorte, je vais avoir le temps de finir le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild et m'éclater sur les jeux Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Bomberman R et Just Dance 2017 à plusieurs...
    arrrghl posted the 01/27/2017 at 05:53 PM
    j'ai hâte de mettre les mains dessus ! encore des dizaines et dizaines d'heures en perspectives !
    superbiidou posted the 01/27/2017 at 05:54 PM
    Goldmen33
    Encore un troll inutile sur cette suite. Juste parceque visuellement c'est pareil?
    Tout les dlc qu'on se tape en jeux alors. Call of FIFA uncharted forza halo....
    milk posted the 01/27/2017 at 05:56 PM
    superbiidou ouai mais la c est pas dans les habitudes de nintendo que faire un 1.5 comme ca.
    shambala93 posted the 01/27/2017 at 05:58 PM
    milk
    New super Mario bros quand même ^^
    amassous posted the 01/27/2017 at 05:58 PM
    Jle prendrais avec Mario Odyssey
    superbiidou posted the 01/27/2017 at 05:58 PM
    Milk ah? Donc comme c'est Nintendo on appelle ça un dlc. Je comprend pas...
