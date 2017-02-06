profile
Tekken 7 : Mad Catz dévoile ses sticks






gamergen.com - http://www.gamergen.com/actualites/tekken-7-mad-catz-devoile-sticks-couleurs-jeu-combat-280012-1
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:19 PM by gat
    comments (18)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:25 PM
    Paye ton stick a 200€ ils sont jolis mais Tekken 6 c'était collector artbook+ stick 90€ sur 360/ps3.

    Je penser en profité pour chopper un nouveau stick avec la collector du 7 tant pis.
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:32 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Je l'avais attrapé à 50€ durant les soldes à l'époque.
    momotaros posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:36 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Faut regarder du coté de Hori pour des sticks moins cher, ils vendent par exemple le stick mini Hori pour 40€ chez Fnac etc...

    Perso j'ai acheté ce stick et même si il fait très cheap, pour 40€ ça vaut le coup pour quelqu'un qui compte surtout jouer aux Souls et à Ni-Oh avec un stick
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:41 PM
    gat T'avait fait une bonne affaire et ce stick c'était de l'entrée de gamme mais ça faisait plaisir moi ça m'a fait toute la gen vs et c'est pas comme si ils en vendent même encore aujourd'hui partout en France.

    momotaros J'ai le mini hori et un mayflash compatible ps2-ps3 qui marche sur ps4 mais ça aurait était l'ocas d'en chopper un autre avec la bonne taille.

    Souls et ni-oh au stick sérieux
    darksly posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:43 PM
    momotaros le mini stick sur le rasperry il est parfait !
    momotaros posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:45 PM
    hijikatamayora13

    darksly Je ne savais pas qu'il était compatible, c'est cool ça
    darksly posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:46 PM
    momotaros même ma nacom revolution l'est
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:47 PM
    momotaros Je vais essayer avec Ni-oh pour voir ça doit être sympa pour gérer plusieur trucs en même temps.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:49 PM
    Kazuya il a trop la tête de Kitano Ken de Sun ken rock sur le rouge
    momotaros posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:51 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Avec ça tu peux bourrer des Shoryu à la relevé même sur un jeu de foot

    darksly Je ne connais ça, c'est quoi une Nacom ?
    darksly posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:53 PM
    momotaros c'est un super jouet
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:57 PM
    momotaros 
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:57 PM
    darksly Sur quel article tu m'avais invoqué ? Il a été supprimé.
    darksly posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:59 PM
    gat un début de gueguerre troll/modo
    momotaros posted the 01/26/2017 at 09:00 PM
    darksly à ouais d'accord, c'est une manette "pro".

    gat Il t'a surement notifié sur un article de manon66, en ce moment c'est la fête avec ses articles
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 09:00 PM
    darksly P'tit résumé ?
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/26/2017 at 09:01 PM
    gat C'était hier parce que y a une fille sur le site alors les puceaux de kyo se sentent protecteurs avec elle.
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 09:03 PM
    momotaros hijikatamayora13 Ouais elle s'est fait bannir.
    Les mecs sont en chaleur c'est pas possible.
