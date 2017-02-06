home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Tekken 7
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Tekken Team
genre :
fighting
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
06/02/2017
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
gat
gat
Tekken 7 : Mad Catz dévoile ses sticks
gamergen.com
-
http://www.gamergen.com/actualites/tekken-7-mad-catz-devoile-sticks-couleurs-jeu-combat-280012-1
posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:19 PM by
gat
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:25 PM
Paye ton stick a 200€ ils sont jolis mais Tekken 6 c'était collector artbook+ stick 90€ sur 360/ps3.
Je penser en profité pour chopper un nouveau stick avec la collector du 7 tant pis.
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:32 PM
hijikatamayora13
Je l'avais attrapé à 50€ durant les soldes à l'époque.
momotaros
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:36 PM
hijikatamayora13
Faut regarder du coté de Hori pour des sticks moins cher, ils vendent par exemple le stick mini Hori pour 40€ chez Fnac etc...
Perso j'ai acheté ce stick et même si il fait très cheap, pour 40€ ça vaut le coup pour quelqu'un qui compte surtout jouer aux Souls et à Ni-Oh avec un stick
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:41 PM
gat
T'avait fait une bonne affaire
et ce stick c'était de l'entrée de gamme mais ça faisait plaisir moi ça m'a fait toute la gen vs et c'est pas comme si ils en vendent même encore aujourd'hui partout en France.
momotaros
J'ai le mini hori et un mayflash compatible ps2-ps3 qui marche sur ps4 mais ça aurait était l'ocas d'en chopper un autre avec la bonne taille.
Souls et ni-oh au stick sérieux
darksly
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:43 PM
momotaros
le mini stick sur le rasperry il est parfait !
momotaros
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:45 PM
hijikatamayora13
darksly
Je ne savais pas qu'il était compatible, c'est cool ça
darksly
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:46 PM
momotaros
même ma nacom revolution l'est
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:47 PM
momotaros
Je vais essayer avec Ni-oh pour voir ça doit être sympa pour gérer plusieur trucs en même temps.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:49 PM
Kazuya il a trop la tête de Kitano Ken de Sun ken rock sur le rouge
momotaros
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:51 PM
hijikatamayora13
Avec ça tu peux bourrer des Shoryu à la relevé même sur un jeu de foot
darksly
Je ne connais ça, c'est quoi une Nacom ?
darksly
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:53 PM
momotaros
c'est un super jouet
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:57 PM
momotaros
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:57 PM
darksly
Sur quel article tu m'avais invoqué ? Il a été supprimé.
darksly
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:59 PM
gat
un début de gueguerre troll/modo
momotaros
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 09:00 PM
darksly
à ouais d'accord, c'est une manette "pro".
gat
Il t'a surement notifié sur un article de manon66, en ce moment c'est la fête avec ses articles
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 09:00 PM
darksly
P'tit résumé ?
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 09:01 PM
gat
C'était hier parce que y a une fille sur le site alors les puceaux de kyo se sentent protecteurs avec elle.
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 09:03 PM
momotaros
hijikatamayora13
Ouais elle s'est fait bannir.
Les mecs sont en chaleur c'est pas possible.
