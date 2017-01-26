profile
The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky
name : The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Falcom
genre : RPG
gunotak
gunotak
Cette fin pour un antagoniste ( JRPG ) 8)
JRPG
6:30 jusqu'à 10:30


    tags : legend of heroes merci jenichris et son article trails in the sky : second chapter
    posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:42 PM by gunotak
    comments (4)
    eiyuudensetsu posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:00 PM
    Cette mort lui sied a merveille
    gunotak posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:01 PM
    eiyuudensetsu le jugement final
    eiyuudensetsu posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:05 PM
    gunotak j'ai tellement hâte de me faire the 3rd
    zekk posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:14 PM
    Comment je l avais pas vu venir celui là dans le premier n empêche
