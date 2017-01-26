home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
gunotak
,
escobar
,
asakim
,
eyrtz
,
freematt
name :
The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Falcom
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
82
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
fullbuster
,
trungz
,
dx93
,
kenren
,
lordkupo
,
rosewood
,
smartcrush
,
asakim
,
eyrtz
,
darkparadize
,
anakaris
,
hyoga57
,
loudiyi
,
teel
,
monkeydluffy
,
momotaros
,
yuri
,
tvirus
,
alexkidd
,
neokiller
,
e3payne
,
jeanouillz
,
yukilin
,
torankusu
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
arngrim
,
wickette
,
darkvador
,
myers
,
bejito34
,
kizito5
,
escobar
,
cuthbert
,
liquidus00
,
linkiorra
,
svr
,
binou87
,
zabuza
,
x1x2
,
soma67
,
docteurdeggman
,
milo42
,
battossai
,
testament
,
minbox
,
rahxephon1
,
odv78
,
snakeorliquid
,
snaaaaail
,
freematt
,
eldren
,
asmita
,
blackbox
,
fifine
,
koriyu
,
strifedcloud
,
sora78
,
kayama
,
nindo64
,
ichigoo
,
hado78
,
shiranui
,
davidhm
,
minx
,
jorostar
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
supasaya
,
lordguyver
,
milo42000
,
kyogamer
,
eldrick
,
gantzeur
,
orbital
,
shindo
,
gat
,
furtifdor
,
ninjah
,
choupiloutre
,
spawnini
,
frionel
,
roxloud
gunotak
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
122
visites since opening :
267260
gunotak
> blog
all
Sources INFORMATIONS
..........Blog Chantier (^v^)..........
JRPG
(Fan base) MEGAMAN X
Autres
ARTBOOK
SCRIPT
LOCALISATION + images
TUTO ( Consoles, PSN Japonais, Rédaction, ... )
Amélioration Gamekyo
SUIKODEN
REDACTION
DIGIMON
Merci pour votre accueil
Musiques
Rires
Gundam
Cette fin pour un antagoniste ( JRPG ) 8)
JRPG
6:30 jusqu'à 10:30
tags :
legend of heroes
merci jenichris et son article
trails in the sky : second chapter
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:42 PM by
gunotak
comments (
4
)
eiyuudensetsu
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:00 PM
Cette mort lui sied a merveille
gunotak
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:01 PM
eiyuudensetsu
le jugement final
eiyuudensetsu
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:05 PM
gunotak
j'ai tellement hâte de me faire the 3rd
zekk
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:14 PM
Comment je l avais pas vu venir celui là dans le premier n empêche
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo