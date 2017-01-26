home page
Cet ending mythique...
posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:23 PM by
jenicris
arngrim
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:26 PM
Une des plus grande merveille de l'histoire du jeu vidéo!
slyder
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:26 PM
shinz0
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:27 PM
Ce chef d’œuvre
slyder
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:29 PM
Ma vie n'a plus jamais été la même après ce jeu, j'attends toujours celui qui pourra le détroner, et en même temps je pense que c'est juste impossible, vu la putain de perfection de chef d'oeuvre qu'est ce jeu
izayoi75
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:32 PM
uga
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:35 PM
Tellement culte!!!
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:35 PM
Je débarque, mais le producteur de Xenogears est le même que celui de Xenoblade?
deepvertigo
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:36 PM
ID !!!!!!!!!
ça c'est du putain de scénar
shinz0
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:36 PM
jenicris
Star of Tears
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48DS6T2NJMQ
deepvertigo
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:37 PM
un remake de qualitay sur switch et j'achete la console a 599€ si il le faut
slyder
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:39 PM
ryohazuki
Tetsuya Takahashi Sama oui
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:40 PM
slyder
ok Merci
jenicris
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:41 PM
shinz0
shinz0
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:42 PM
Ma bannière tout simplement
http://www.gamekyo.com/member22840.html
obi2kanobi
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:42 PM
Elle est douce et apaisante cette musique
jenicris
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:43 PM
shinz0
zaifire
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:45 PM
J'ai jamais eu l'occasion de faire ce jeu
arngrim
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:46 PM
Xenogears, Valkyrie Profile, Chrono Cross, Grandia, Suikoden 2, FFVII, voilà pourquoi la PS1 était la console number one de tous les temps pour le JRPG.
shambala93
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:46 PM
Le meilleur Xeno... Quel pied.
jenicris
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:46 PM
zaifire
c'est un jeu absolument à faire. Rien que pour son scénario inégalé.
electron
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:47 PM
zaifire
Il est jamais trop tard; c'est indéniablement une pépite à faire absolument!
jenicris
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:49 PM
arngrim
totalement d'accord.
weldar
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 07:54 PM
Si le boss final est un poil décevant, toute la scène finale est superbe.
Superbe chanson.
djfab
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:07 PM
Magnifique chanson de fin, pour une excellente BO de Mitsuda !
draer
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:14 PM
Sérieux qu'ils nous fassent un remake de ce chef d'oeuvre pour qu'on ait enfin ce qu'il aurait dû être.
kevisiano
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 08:42 PM
Je regarde pas ça va me spoiler mais je like !
