Cet ending mythique...


    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:23 PM by jenicris
    comments (26)
    arngrim posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:26 PM
    Une des plus grande merveille de l'histoire du jeu vidéo!
    slyder posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:26 PM
    shinz0 posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:27 PM
    Ce chef d’œuvre
    slyder posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:29 PM
    Ma vie n'a plus jamais été la même après ce jeu, j'attends toujours celui qui pourra le détroner, et en même temps je pense que c'est juste impossible, vu la putain de perfection de chef d'oeuvre qu'est ce jeu
    izayoi75 posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:32 PM
    uga posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:35 PM
    Tellement culte!!!
    ryohazuki posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:35 PM
    Je débarque, mais le producteur de Xenogears est le même que celui de Xenoblade?
    deepvertigo posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:36 PM
    ID !!!!!!!!!
    ça c'est du putain de scénar
    shinz0 posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:36 PM
    jenicris Star of Tears

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48DS6T2NJMQ
    deepvertigo posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:37 PM
    un remake de qualitay sur switch et j'achete la console a 599€ si il le faut
    slyder posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:39 PM
    ryohazuki Tetsuya Takahashi Sama oui
    ryohazuki posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:40 PM
    slyder ok Merci
    jenicris posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:41 PM
    shinz0
    shinz0 posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:42 PM
    Ma bannière tout simplement

    http://www.gamekyo.com/member22840.html
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:42 PM
    Elle est douce et apaisante cette musique
    jenicris posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:43 PM
    shinz0
    zaifire posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:45 PM
    J'ai jamais eu l'occasion de faire ce jeu
    arngrim posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:46 PM
    Xenogears, Valkyrie Profile, Chrono Cross, Grandia, Suikoden 2, FFVII, voilà pourquoi la PS1 était la console number one de tous les temps pour le JRPG.
    shambala93 posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:46 PM
    Le meilleur Xeno... Quel pied.
    jenicris posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:46 PM
    zaifire c'est un jeu absolument à faire. Rien que pour son scénario inégalé.
    electron posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:47 PM
    zaifire
    Il est jamais trop tard; c'est indéniablement une pépite à faire absolument!
    jenicris posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:49 PM
    arngrim totalement d'accord.
    weldar posted the 01/26/2017 at 07:54 PM
    Si le boss final est un poil décevant, toute la scène finale est superbe.
    Superbe chanson.
    djfab posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:07 PM
    Magnifique chanson de fin, pour une excellente BO de Mitsuda !
    draer posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:14 PM
    Sérieux qu'ils nous fassent un remake de ce chef d'oeuvre pour qu'on ait enfin ce qu'il aurait dû être.
    kevisiano posted the 01/26/2017 at 08:42 PM
    Je regarde pas ça va me spoiler mais je like !
