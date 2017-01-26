home page
name :
Mass Effect Andromeda
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
BioWare
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
85
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
shincloud
,
shanks
,
monkeydluffy
,
roby
,
milo42
,
grimmroy
,
momotaros
,
chdav
,
sephiroth07
,
zelda59279
,
lt93
,
voxen
,
strifedcloud
,
krjc
,
jf17
,
greil93
,
shinz0
,
drakeramore
,
lastboss
,
giusnake
,
tvirus
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
grayfoxx
,
amassous
,
majorevo
,
kuramayohko
,
thib50
,
linkudo
,
ootaniisensei
,
octobot
,
shigeryu
,
x1x2
,
musicforlife
,
fullbuster
,
chipsobeurre
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
gantzeur
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
myers
,
astralbouille
,
evilboss
,
maldara69600
,
escobar
,
supatony
,
anakaris
,
tripy73
,
knity
,
sakonoko
,
snakeorliquid
,
fleauriant
,
heracles
,
terminator
,
sauronsg
,
leykel
,
jeanouillz
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jojoplay4
,
plistter
,
link80
,
hibito
,
fortep
,
jwolf
,
hashtag
,
kenpokan
,
chester
,
iglooo
,
gat
,
protozoa
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
,
shiroyashagin
,
wesker4608
,
marchand2sable
,
sonilka
goldmen33
articles :
792
visites since opening :
943705
goldmen33
> blog
Mass Effect: Andromeda - Nouveau Trailer!!
tags :
12
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:22 PM by
goldmen33
goldmen33
comments (
20
)
narukamisan
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:25 PM
bientôt, le mass effect nouveau sera là, vivement.
mercure7
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:28 PM
Shepard version kéké, ça va avoir du mal à passer pour moi, espérons que le reste suive (ça a l'air pour le moment)
ootaniisensei
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:28 PM
Le trailer donne tellement envie
Juste dommage que les deux "héros" ont un charisme d’huîtres
angelcloud
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:29 PM
My body is ready
link80
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:31 PM
oh yeah!
spike1
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:31 PM
La ganache des humains ... Zéro charisme
lefab88
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:33 PM
shiroyashagin
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:36 PM
God Damn It !
diablass59
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:41 PM
gantzeur
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:43 PM
spike1
putain j'avoue
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:46 PM
Si à la fin, il y a moyen de faire une partouze géante à bord du vaisseau, je prends
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:53 PM
goldmen33
Regarde-moi tous ces pervers sur l'article du dessus.
ronan89
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:59 PM
Ouch, ça n'a vraiment pas l'air bien selon moi... j'espère me tromper car je suis un immense fan de la série.
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:05 PM
Lorsqu'il sera a 10 € sur Steam
bigboy3
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:05 PM
J'ai pas besoin d'une armée...j'ai un KROGAN !! Popopo
electron
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:13 PM
Mouais toujours pas hypé...
uga
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:19 PM
L'equipe me semble bof bof par rapport à celle du 2...mais bon wait and see!
goldmen33
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:20 PM
gat
j'ai vu ça depuis hier... ils sont en chien les gars et elle va finir par partir parce qu'elle dira qu'il y a que des cons sur le site!
bon c'est vrai aussi!
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:28 PM
goldmen33
Sur son article, j'avais envie de répondre "Je prendrai bien autre chose perso.
"
Mais trop peur du ban.
meteor
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:32 PM
Je sais vraiment pas quoi en pensé. Franchement j'ai peur d'un opus générique avec des missions et persos sans relief. Sans ça il peut rester une belle DA et un gameplay sympatoche mais bon.
Mais trop peur du ban.