name : Mass Effect Andromeda
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : BioWare
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
goldmen33 > blog
Mass Effect: Andromeda - Nouveau Trailer!!




    posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:22 PM by goldmen33
    narukamisan posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:25 PM
    bientôt, le mass effect nouveau sera là, vivement.
    mercure7 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:28 PM
    Shepard version kéké, ça va avoir du mal à passer pour moi, espérons que le reste suive (ça a l'air pour le moment)
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:28 PM
    Le trailer donne tellement envie Juste dommage que les deux "héros" ont un charisme d’huîtres
    angelcloud posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:29 PM
    My body is ready
    link80 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:31 PM
    oh yeah!
    spike1 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:31 PM
    La ganache des humains ... Zéro charisme
    lefab88 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:33 PM
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:36 PM
    God Damn It !
    diablass59 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:41 PM
    gantzeur posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:43 PM
    spike1 putain j'avoue
    fan2jeux posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:46 PM
    Si à la fin, il y a moyen de faire une partouze géante à bord du vaisseau, je prends
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:53 PM
    goldmen33 Regarde-moi tous ces pervers sur l'article du dessus.
    ronan89 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:59 PM
    Ouch, ça n'a vraiment pas l'air bien selon moi... j'espère me tromper car je suis un immense fan de la série.
    jeanouillz posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:05 PM
    Lorsqu'il sera a 10 € sur Steam
    bigboy3 posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:05 PM
    J'ai pas besoin d'une armée...j'ai un KROGAN !! Popopo
    electron posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:13 PM
    Mouais toujours pas hypé...
    uga posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:19 PM
    L'equipe me semble bof bof par rapport à celle du 2...mais bon wait and see!
    goldmen33 posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:20 PM
    gat j'ai vu ça depuis hier... ils sont en chien les gars et elle va finir par partir parce qu'elle dira qu'il y a que des cons sur le site! bon c'est vrai aussi!
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:28 PM
    goldmen33 Sur son article, j'avais envie de répondre "Je prendrai bien autre chose perso. "

    Mais trop peur du ban.
    meteor posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:32 PM
    Je sais vraiment pas quoi en pensé. Franchement j'ai peur d'un opus générique avec des missions et persos sans relief. Sans ça il peut rester une belle DA et un gameplay sympatoche mais bon.
