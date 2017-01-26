home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Tales of Berseria : Test Gamekult
Tests
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Tales of Berseria :
Le jeu obtient donc la bonne note de 7/10. Pour rappel, le jeu Tales of Zestiria avait reçu la note de 6/10 par Gamekult :
Le jeu sortira officiellement demain, même si certaines enseignes le vendent déjà depuis quelques jours…
Source :
http://www.gamekult.com/jeux/test-tales-of-berseria-SU3050479501t.html#ps4/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:20 PM by
link49
comments (
22
)
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:21 PM
Putain ils ont prix un abonnement au chiffre 7 ou quoi ?
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:22 PM
Que de bons jeux en ce moment !
gat
FFVII Remake aura 7 !
jenicris
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:22 PM
Un bon Tales of alors.
rbz
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:23 PM
Signé Exserv qui avait déja testé Zestiria ^^
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:24 PM
rbz
Zestiria avait eu 6 je crois.
icebergbrulant
Premier 10 de Gamekult.
kalas28
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:25 PM
en gros on prends parce que l'on crève la dalle mais une prod comme celle ci version occidentale se serait fais tailler à mort
mercure7
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:25 PM
gat
Ouais on dirait les tests Gamekyo
rbz
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:26 PM
gat
6 select, c'était son jeu de coeur mais avec beaucoup de défaut
je pensais qu'il allait foutre la selec a berseria, m'enfin bon c'est déja bien ^^
angelcloud
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:26 PM
gat
10 Sélection Gamekult
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:28 PM
Pris*
Honte à moi pour cette faute.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:33 PM
Dommage qu'il ne parle pas de toutes ses qualités.
link49
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:37 PM
Je vais chercher mon jeu demain...
izayoi75
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:38 PM
link49
moi ça sera samedi fait chier !!!! xD
link49
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:40 PM
izayoi75
Je peux comprendre. Quand j'attends un jeu, je préfère l'avoir un peu avant...
hyoga57
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:40 PM
izayoi75
link49
Moi je l'ai fini depuis septembre 2016.
link49
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:41 PM
hyoga57
Si j'avais pris la version japonaise, j'aurais rien compris...
hyoga57
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:43 PM
link49
Et tu l'aurais payé bien plus cher.
De mémoire, il m'a coûté 72,00€ hors frais de port et je l'avais pris sur PS3 et PS4, imagine le tarif.
miokyun
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:49 PM
LE mien arrive demain avec son collector à la maison
Bien hâte de voir par moi-même les liens avec Zestiria !
Non je n'ai pas lu ton article
Hyoga57
xD je souhaite m'envoler par moi-même dans les mystères du jeu !
link49
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:51 PM
Hyoga57
Effectivement. La, je l'aurais à moins cher. Ca valait le coup d'attendre...
hyoga57
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:55 PM
miokyun
T'inquiète, c'était du spoil léger. Mais le jeu va te surprendre, tu peux en être certain.
jem25
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:16 PM
link49
Avec le temps que tu passes ici, comment tu fais pour finir les 50 jeux que t'achète par mois?
neoaxle
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:39 PM
Je serai fixé ce soir.
(Pas fait la démo exprès
)
