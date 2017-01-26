Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Tales of Berseria
name : Tales of Berseria
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 3
all
Tales of Berseria : Test Gamekult
Tests


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Tales of Berseria :



Le jeu obtient donc la bonne note de 7/10. Pour rappel, le jeu Tales of Zestiria avait reçu la note de 6/10 par Gamekult :



Le jeu sortira officiellement demain, même si certaines enseignes le vendent déjà depuis quelques jours…

Source : http://www.gamekult.com/jeux/test-tales-of-berseria-SU3050479501t.html#ps4/
    posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:20 PM by link49
    comments (22)
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:21 PM
    Putain ils ont prix un abonnement au chiffre 7 ou quoi ?
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:22 PM
    Que de bons jeux en ce moment !

    gat FFVII Remake aura 7 !
    jenicris posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:22 PM
    Un bon Tales of alors.
    rbz posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:23 PM
    Signé Exserv qui avait déja testé Zestiria ^^
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:24 PM
    rbz Zestiria avait eu 6 je crois.

    icebergbrulant Premier 10 de Gamekult.
    kalas28 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:25 PM
    en gros on prends parce que l'on crève la dalle mais une prod comme celle ci version occidentale se serait fais tailler à mort
    mercure7 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:25 PM
    gat Ouais on dirait les tests Gamekyo
    rbz posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:26 PM
    gat 6 select, c'était son jeu de coeur mais avec beaucoup de défaut
    je pensais qu'il allait foutre la selec a berseria, m'enfin bon c'est déja bien ^^
    angelcloud posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:26 PM
    gat 10 Sélection Gamekult
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:28 PM
    Pris*

    Honte à moi pour cette faute.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:33 PM
    Dommage qu'il ne parle pas de toutes ses qualités.
    link49 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:37 PM
    Je vais chercher mon jeu demain...
    izayoi75 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:38 PM
    link49

    moi ça sera samedi fait chier !!!! xD
    link49 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:40 PM
    izayoi75 Je peux comprendre. Quand j'attends un jeu, je préfère l'avoir un peu avant...
    hyoga57 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:40 PM
    izayoi75 link49 Moi je l'ai fini depuis septembre 2016.
    link49 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:41 PM
    hyoga57 Si j'avais pris la version japonaise, j'aurais rien compris...
    hyoga57 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:43 PM
    link49 Et tu l'aurais payé bien plus cher.

    De mémoire, il m'a coûté 72,00€ hors frais de port et je l'avais pris sur PS3 et PS4, imagine le tarif.
    miokyun posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:49 PM
    LE mien arrive demain avec son collector à la maison
    Bien hâte de voir par moi-même les liens avec Zestiria !

    Non je n'ai pas lu ton article Hyoga57 xD je souhaite m'envoler par moi-même dans les mystères du jeu !
    link49 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:51 PM
    Hyoga57 Effectivement. La, je l'aurais à moins cher. Ca valait le coup d'attendre...
    hyoga57 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:55 PM
    miokyun T'inquiète, c'était du spoil léger. Mais le jeu va te surprendre, tu peux en être certain.
    jem25 posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:16 PM
    link49

    Avec le temps que tu passes ici, comment tu fais pour finir les 50 jeux que t'achète par mois?
    neoaxle posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:39 PM
    Je serai fixé ce soir. (Pas fait la démo exprès )
