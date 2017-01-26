" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
124
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1165
visites since opening : 1066796
gantzeur > blog
La La Land Cette BO magnifique
Avec tout ces tweet , je comprend pourquoi Kojima est tombé amoureux de ce film maintenant , magnifique ! les couleurs , les personnages , la construction , le thème des rêves abordés , je conseille à mon tour



    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/26/2017 at 04:32 PM by gantzeur
    comments (9)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/26/2017 at 04:42 PM
    Rika Muranaka et Norihiko Hibino ça reste par moment dans ce style que Kojima apprécie.
    gantzeur posted the 01/26/2017 at 04:47 PM
    hijikatamayora13 le mec nous tanne depuis 2 mois sur ce film
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/26/2017 at 04:51 PM
    gantzeur Y a eu un retard dessus en France mais connaissant kojima et son gout prononcer pour le jazz il lui en fallait pas plus pour se mettre en fanboy

    Avec un peu de chance Kojima va nous faire chanter Madsen
    soulsassassin posted the 01/26/2017 at 04:52 PM
    Trés honnêtement le film est super y'a pas à dire l'une des rare comédie musicale que j'ai kiffé

    Mais clairement pour moi Whiplash reste au dessus plus dynamique , plus marquant , plus époustouflant , Whisplash reste une meilleur expérience pour moi
    gantzeur posted the 01/26/2017 at 04:57 PM
    hijikatamayora13 lol Death Stranding prend un tout autre tournant après qu'il ai vu le film le mec craque complet imagine !
    spyro50 posted the 01/26/2017 at 05:31 PM
    Ce film est magnifique, il a tout pour lui !
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:05 PM
    gantzeur Guillermo en mode Denice Roussos aka l'homme ours porc
    bigboy3 posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:08 PM
    ya du marie poppins dans l'air
    gantzeur posted the 01/26/2017 at 06:09 PM
    hijikatamayora13
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre