" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
124
articles :
1165
visites since opening :
1066796
gantzeur
> blog
La La Land Cette BO magnifique
Avec tout ces tweet , je comprend pourquoi Kojima est tombé amoureux de ce film maintenant , magnifique ! les couleurs , les personnages , la construction , le thème des rêves abordés , je conseille à mon tour
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/26/2017 at 04:32 PM by
gantzeur
comments (
9
)
9
)
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 04:42 PM
Rika Muranaka et Norihiko Hibino ça reste par moment dans ce style que Kojima apprécie.
gantzeur
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 04:47 PM
hijikatamayora13
le mec nous tanne depuis 2 mois sur ce film
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 04:51 PM
gantzeur
Y a eu un retard dessus en France mais connaissant kojima et son gout prononcer pour le jazz il lui en fallait pas plus pour se mettre en fanboy
Avec un peu de chance Kojima va nous faire chanter Madsen
soulsassassin
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 04:52 PM
Trés honnêtement le film est super y'a pas à dire l'une des rare comédie musicale que j'ai kiffé
Mais clairement pour moi Whiplash reste au dessus plus dynamique , plus marquant , plus époustouflant , Whisplash reste une meilleur expérience pour moi
gantzeur
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 04:57 PM
hijikatamayora13
lol Death Stranding prend un tout autre tournant après qu'il ai vu le film
le mec craque complet imagine !
spyro50
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 05:31 PM
Ce film est magnifique, il a tout pour lui !
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:05 PM
gantzeur
Guillermo en mode Denice Roussos aka l'homme ours porc
bigboy3
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:08 PM
ya du marie poppins dans l'air
gantzeur
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 06:09 PM
hijikatamayora13
Mais clairement pour moi Whiplash reste au dessus plus dynamique , plus marquant , plus époustouflant , Whisplash reste une meilleur expérience pour moi