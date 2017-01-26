Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
21
Likes
Likers
name : Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : RPG
Ni No Kuni 2 : Des nouveaux Artworks et images dévoilés
Level 5


Voici des Images du jeu Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom :











Et aux passe ensuite aux nouvelles images :







Namco-Bandai et Level-5 précise que le jeu tournera en 60 fps sur la Ps4 de base. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira sur Ps4 et PC cette année…

Source : http://gematsu.com/2017/01/ni-no-kuni-ii-coming-pc-new-gameplay-screenshots
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:16 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    melkaba posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:17 PM
    Day one
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:19 PM
    link49 tu a mis 2 "s" à Ps4 sous la dernière image.
    link49 posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:20 PM
    Plus qu'à attendre patiemment une date de sortie pour chez nous.

    obi2kanobi Exact, je corrige...
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:21 PM
    link49
    rbz posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:23 PM
    ya de très belles choses quand même
    sora78 posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:31 PM
    shambala93 posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:32 PM
    Putain si Zelda avait ce rendu ... Nom de dieu !
    floflo posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:33 PM
    C'est superbe. Les couleurs ça pète !
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:33 PM
    shambala93 Boîte de Pandore ouverte.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:34 PM
    C'est joli, mais pas très impressionnant pour le support...
    gat posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:37 PM
    hyoga57 Sûrement dû en partie aux 60 fps.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:40 PM
    gat Yep, ils ont privilégié le 60fps aux graphismes à cause du système de combat flambant neuf et bien plus dynamique que le volet PS3...

    Après, j'espère juste qu'il y aura pas trop de recyclage de maps.
    shambala93 posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:49 PM
    gat
    Ces couleurs qui prêtent ! J'en connais un Goldmen33 qui va se faire plaisir avec son oled
    link49 posted the 01/26/2017 at 04:13 PM
    shambala93 Tu trouves pas que c'est un peu vide, comme sur la dernière image...
