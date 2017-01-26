home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Level-5
developer :
Level-5
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Ni No Kuni 2 : Des nouveaux Artworks et images dévoilés
Level 5
Voici des Images du jeu Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom :
Et aux passe ensuite aux nouvelles images :
Namco-Bandai et Level-5 précise que le jeu tournera en 60 fps sur la Ps4 de base. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira sur Ps4 et PC cette année…
Source :
http://gematsu.com/2017/01/ni-no-kuni-ii-coming-pc-new-gameplay-screenshots
posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:16 PM by
link49
comments (
14
)
melkaba
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:17 PM
Day one
obi2kanobi
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:19 PM
link49
tu a mis 2 "s" à Ps4 sous la dernière image.
link49
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:20 PM
Plus qu'à attendre patiemment une date de sortie pour chez nous.
obi2kanobi
Exact, je corrige...
obi2kanobi
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:21 PM
link49
rbz
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:23 PM
ya de très belles choses quand même
sora78
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:31 PM
shambala93
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:32 PM
Putain si Zelda avait ce rendu ... Nom de dieu !
floflo
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:33 PM
C'est superbe. Les couleurs ça pète !
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:33 PM
shambala93
Boîte de Pandore ouverte.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:34 PM
C'est joli, mais pas très impressionnant pour le support...
gat
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:37 PM
hyoga57
Sûrement dû en partie aux 60 fps.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:40 PM
gat
Yep, ils ont privilégié le 60fps aux graphismes à cause du système de combat flambant neuf et bien plus dynamique que le volet PS3...
Après, j'espère juste qu'il y aura pas trop de recyclage de maps.
shambala93
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:49 PM
gat
Ces couleurs qui prêtent ! J'en connais un
Goldmen33
qui va se faire plaisir avec son oled
link49
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 04:13 PM
shambala93
Tu trouves pas que c'est un peu vide, comme sur la dernière image...
