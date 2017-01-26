home page
ratchet
> blog
[Breaking News] Square-Enix X Marvel: Le MJVU annoncé !
Ratchet.
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/26/2017 at 03:01 PM by
ratchet
comments (
38
)
lordguyver
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:03 PM
Ratchet
tu étais au taqué pour cette News
sandman
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:03 PM
le teaser du pauvre...
contra
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:03 PM
Je vais plutôt attendre Avengers : The Fast and Furious Project pour m'emballer.
thor
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:03 PM
La voix de Scarlichou
ratchet
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:04 PM
Oui
J'ai vu "posté il y a 42 secondes" j'ai dit go go go
shinz0
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:04 PM
Crystal Dynamics
liquidus00
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:04 PM
C'est pas tout à fait ça : plusieurs jeux liés aux Avengers (un MCU version JV)
https://twitter.com/SquareEnix/status/824633005842984962
raioh
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:04 PM
Dire que j'avais envie de dire Avengers tout à l'heure
chassenova
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:05 PM
bon alors va falloir m'expliquer, c'est ça l'annonce tant attendu? bref
ratchet
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:05 PM
Partenariat SE avec Marvel pour plusieurs JV dans le même univers en plus
rbz
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:06 PM
OMG j'ai hâte !!
nn je dec
lordguyver
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:06 PM
Ratchet
Maintenant améliore ton article
chaussettes
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:06 PM
Ouais alors sur le papier c'est sympa mais concretement on c'est tjs pas de quoi il s'agit en faite
idd
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:07 PM
ça va être chouette, enfin si la qualité (façon Batman) est au rdv.
mais sinon, on aura la suite de LA grande annonce à 18h chez marvel du coup ou c'est tout ?
marchand2sable
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:08 PM
Pas fan des Marvel moi donc non merci
chassenova
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:08 PM
d'après ce teaser ou trailer comme vous voulez, ça sens un avenger fait par SE, et rien d'autre. Remarque va falloir peut-être patienter encore
ratchet
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:08 PM
idd
: Je pense que c'est tout par contre...
octobar
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:09 PM
chassenova
bah objectivement, oui c'est une grosse annonce.
Square Enix + Crystal Dynamics / Eidos déjà c'est pas n'importe qui.
Ensuite partenariat avec Marvel autour de la licence Avengers (là encore ça pèse lourd quoi...)
Plusieurs jeux prévus autour de cet univers...
Bon euh, même moi qui me désintéresse complet des comics et des super-héros tout comme j'ai pas accorché aux Tomb Raider je reconnais que symboliquement c'est pas rien hein...
kakazu
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:09 PM
Oh bordel génial
thor
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:10 PM
Par contre, le jeu sera annoncé en 2018 d'après les infos youtube...
narukamisan
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:10 PM
Mouais du coups la suite de tomb raider on peut attendre un moment
ratchet
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:10 PM
lordguyver
: Je peux pas, j'ai qu'une vidéo, je peux pas cliquer pour rajouté des trucs
thor
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:11 PM
A game based on beloved Marvel heroes, The Avengers project is being crafted by
Crystal Dynamics
– longtime developers of the award winning Tomb Raider series –
in collaboration with lauded Deus Ex developer Eidos-Montréal
.
The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise.
Featuring a completely original story
, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in
for years to come
.
More details on The Avengers project and other games will be announced in 2018.
julianf
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:12 PM
narukamisan
Peut-être que les 2 opus du reboot n'ont pas été assez rentable...
Du coup avec la licence Avengers ils espèrent faire carton plein.
sora78
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:12 PM
Tout les haters marvel vont se ramener
Punaise j'ai hate
idd
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:12 PM
ratchet
oki pas grave,t'as l'info si ça va s'inscrire dans le MCU ?
chassenova
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:13 PM
Octobar
symboliquement je suis d'accord avec toi, puis j'ai bien aimé le tomb raider, mais bon c'est un peu frustrant, même si on commence à avoir l'habitude de nous faire saliver comme ça, mais bon il y a des limite, l'univers marvel est super mais là c'est bizarre ça donne pas du tout envie à voir
idd
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:13 PM
ratchet
ah bah j'ai ma réponse, merci
thor
shinz0
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:13 PM
Par pitié une adaptation des Comics et pas des films
yagamiraiko
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:14 PM
Putain encore du avengers à la mord moi le noeud...
ratchet
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:15 PM
idd
: Oulaaa par contre c'est mort pour que ce soit lié au MCU là XD
sora78
: Pareil
Un jeu Doctor Strange ou Iron Man de qualité
narukamisan
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:15 PM
shinz0
si c'est juste pour avoir un gros BTA bien bourrin je vois pas trop l’intérêt, spiderman prévois au moins une alternance des genres avec enquète et plateforme en plus des combat donc j’espère que pour avengers ils vont pas tomber dans la facilité.
chassenova
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:16 PM
Shinz0
+10000 XD
octobar
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:18 PM
chassenova
bah clairement, on en bouffe trop...
megaman
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:18 PM
bon bah adieu legacy of kain
lordguyver
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:19 PM
ratchet
Ne pas confondre vitesse et précipitation lol
ratchet
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:22 PM
lordguyver
:
bladagun
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 03:54 PM
"patience est mere de vertue" mais fuck 2018 pour avoir du nouveau
