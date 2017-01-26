home page
name :
The Surge
platform :
PC
editor :
Focus Home Interactive
developer :
Deck 13
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
goldmen33
articles :
791
visites since opening :
942864
goldmen33
> blog
The Surge - nouveau trailer
posted the 01/26/2017 at 12:08 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
5
)
octobar
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 12:12 PM
May 2017 ?
Jamais entendu parler de ce truc.
rbz
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 12:14 PM
Trailer no Gameplay ok.
le peu qu'on a vu concernant le gameplay ces derniers temps faisait froid dans le dos en tout cas.
kabuki
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 12:24 PM
Franchement j'attends surtout le crossover armored core X souls ... pour me faire un soul technologique.
Celui la me donne pas envi du tout
yagamiraiko
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 12:52 PM
Tu nous insurge d'une purge XD
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/26/2017 at 01:24 PM
C'est un AA on dirait et pas un AAA
