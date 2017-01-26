profile
The Surge
name : The Surge
platform : PC
editor : Focus Home Interactive
developer : Deck 13
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
goldmen33
goldmen33
The Surge
The Surge - nouveau trailer


    posted the 01/26/2017 at 12:08 PM by goldmen33
    comments (5)
    octobar posted the 01/26/2017 at 12:12 PM
    May 2017 ? Jamais entendu parler de ce truc.
    rbz posted the 01/26/2017 at 12:14 PM
    Trailer no Gameplay ok.
    le peu qu'on a vu concernant le gameplay ces derniers temps faisait froid dans le dos en tout cas.
    kabuki posted the 01/26/2017 at 12:24 PM
    Franchement j'attends surtout le crossover armored core X souls ... pour me faire un soul technologique.

    Celui la me donne pas envi du tout
    yagamiraiko posted the 01/26/2017 at 12:52 PM
    Tu nous insurge d'une purge XD
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/26/2017 at 01:24 PM
    C'est un AA on dirait et pas un AAA
