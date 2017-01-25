profile
Nier automata: Correction de l'interview pendant le chinegame
ーThe ending of the demo was so shocking; how does that connect to the finished game? Or was is purely a separate story only meant for the demo?

S: Hmm… What do you think, Ishikawa-san?

I: You’re passing this to me? (haha) Well, I’ve played the demo and, of course, I know the story, but I thought the ending was a huge cliffhanger.

S: It actually caused a bit of a controversy in Japan. People were wondering things like, “Could this actually be the ending of the game!?” (haha) First of all, it’s not a separate story made specifically for the demo. Although it doesn’t depict the very beginning of the game, it still takes place roughly during the beginning. I hope you look forward to the official release of the game to see the resolution of this cliffhanger!

J'avais précisé un moment que c'était le milieu du jeu la démo à cause de la mauvaise traduction de l'interview traduit en anglais. Sinon il y'aura plusieurs fins dans Nier et certains sont secret
    posted the 01/25/2017 at 09:46 PM by lion93
    comments (5)
    barberousse posted the 01/25/2017 at 09:49 PM
    Je remet ça ici:

    http://www.hamster-joueur.com/nier-automata-edition-limitee-ps4-preco-fr-a-69-99e/
    gat posted the 01/25/2017 at 09:51 PM
    barberousse 42€ ?
    killia posted the 01/25/2017 at 09:54 PM
    Barberousse Okay toi tu gère.
    La précommande est annulé sur Amazon, Priceminister est ma nouvelle écurie.
    lion93 posted the 01/25/2017 at 09:54 PM
    xD
    guiguif posted the 01/25/2017 at 09:59 PM
    steelbook ou rien
