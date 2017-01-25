home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
sakonoko
,
jf17
,
neckbreaker71
,
spawnini
,
hyoga57
,
neurofunk
,
jeanouillz
,
naruto780
,
sephiroth07
,
kabuki
manon66
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
34
visites since opening :
39011
manon66
> blog
Ma vidéo Setup gaming est en ligne !
Désolé j'ai du supprimer mon premier article suite à un problème d'encodage avec mon logiciel.
Merci à ceux qui me suivent déjà, plus de 3000 vues pour ma première vidéo !
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:17 PM by
manon66
comments (
8
)
diablo
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:28 PM
J'aime bien ton accent et t'as lair alaise devant la caméra je me suis abonné bonne continuation et beau Setup
manon66
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:32 PM
diablo
C'est trop gentil !
neoaxle
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:33 PM
Manon66
Tu t'es fais plaisir, dis donc bah après on a qu'une vie hein faut en profiter un max. Bravo.
snowbell
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:39 PM
vient de m'abonné , bonne continuation
manon66
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:39 PM
neoaxle
Oui c'est sur ! merci
diablass59
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:39 PM
Bonne vidéo elle serait excellent si tu avais mis Goku en fond
samsuki
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:40 PM
bonne continuation et plus de gameplay
manon66
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:40 PM
snowbell
ça fait plaisir que des gens de la communauté Gamekyo s'abonne à ma chaîne !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo