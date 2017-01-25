profile
manon66
11
Likes
Likers
manon66
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 34
visites since opening : 39011
manon66 > blog
Ma vidéo Setup gaming est en ligne !
Désolé j'ai du supprimer mon premier article suite à un problème d'encodage avec mon logiciel.



Merci à ceux qui me suivent déjà, plus de 3000 vues pour ma première vidéo !
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:17 PM by manon66
    comments (8)
    diablo posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:28 PM
    J'aime bien ton accent et t'as lair alaise devant la caméra je me suis abonné bonne continuation et beau Setup
    manon66 posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:32 PM
    diablo C'est trop gentil !
    neoaxle posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:33 PM
    Manon66 Tu t'es fais plaisir, dis donc bah après on a qu'une vie hein faut en profiter un max. Bravo.
    snowbell posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:39 PM
    vient de m'abonné , bonne continuation
    manon66 posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:39 PM
    neoaxle Oui c'est sur ! merci
    diablass59 posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:39 PM
    Bonne vidéo elle serait excellent si tu avais mis Goku en fond
    samsuki posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:40 PM
    bonne continuation et plus de gameplay
    manon66 posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:40 PM
    snowbell ça fait plaisir que des gens de la communauté Gamekyo s'abonne à ma chaîne !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre