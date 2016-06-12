profile
Dead Rising 4
11
Likes
Likers
name : Dead Rising 4
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom Vancouver
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (coop)
european release date : 12/06/2016
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
214
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1105
visites since opening : 835655
leblogdeshacka > blog
7.5 milliards de Zombies tués
Capcom dévoile une infographie du jeu Dead Rising 4 avec pleins de bons chiffres.

Il y a autant de zombies tués qu'il y a de personnes sur Terre
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:07 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    amassous posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:15 PM
    J'ai crus c'étais un troll mais ils ont vraiment fait ca
    milk posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:17 PM
    Sympa.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre