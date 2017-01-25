Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Une nouvelle image dévoilée
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Image du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



Nintendo dévoile sur son compte Facebook cette image. Elle illustre un des villages présents dans le jeu. Pour rappel, le titre sortira sur WiiU et Nintendo Switch le 03 mars prochain…

Source : http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/272639-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-new-screen-for-jan-25t
    posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:38 PM by link49
    comments (25)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:40 PM
    arikado posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:43 PM
    La maison (du chef ?) que l'on voyait au loin sur l'image du village ^^
    neckbreaker71 posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:45 PM
    pas si pire, ils y a une assé bonne ambiance dans ce jeux d’après ce que je peux voire
    ropstar posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:45 PM
    Maguenifique... Quel hate de pouvoir déambuler a travers ces village !!!
    gat posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:45 PM
    neckbreaker71 Appelez-moi Gilbert Montagné désormais.
    link49 posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:45 PM
    Vivement le 03 mars. J'en peux plus de l'attendre..
    draculax posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:48 PM
    l ultime zelda je pense
    goldmen33 posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:48 PM
    Trau jeauly sa meuh fé pancé à taintin o Conguau!!
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:49 PM
    On voit que Nintendo a bien tondu la pelouse devant la maison du chef, il faut que ce soit clean afin que le moteur soit allégé au max
    zephon posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:49 PM
    goldmen33 jerry
    edgar posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:50 PM
    goldmen33 Oh bordel mais où est-ce que t'as été chercher ça !?
    zephon posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:51 PM
    gat http://www.vivrefm.com/img/uploads/uploads_04_2012/28_04_2012__08_57_chen_guangcheng.jpeg
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:51 PM
    et......C'est vide. Zelda BTW lost édition
    mikazaki posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:52 PM
    icebergbrulant osef du moteur du moment que le jeux et la DA et bonne est pour la Da ya rien a dire sa defonce il se degage un charme fou de se jeux. Osef des ultra réalisme et jeux creux, est sa yen a la pelle on vera bien
    gat posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:52 PM
    zephon It's me.
    neckbreaker71 posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:53 PM
    gat très bon chanteurs
    davidsexking posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:53 PM
    Commebt on peut trouver ça beau ? Autant artistiquement que techniquement c'est vraiment pauvre...
    Ce ne sera clairement pas le point fort du jeu
    jeanouillz posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:59 PM
    Très 720p
    lz posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:01 PM


    jeanouillz : non 900
    ni2bo2 posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:03 PM
    gat link49 je vais la préco la... Sur fnac du coup avec Zelda ils le font à 360€ et ils filent 20 balles en cheque cadeau.

    Du coup je me tate a prendre la ou attendre 10 balles tous les 100...

    Je serai bien tenter de prendre bomberman aussi mais je me tate entre lui et re7...
    mikazaki posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:04 PM
    davidsexking je me suis poser la meme question sur nier.... Est apres je me suis dis les gouts et les couleurs c'est cool sinon on aurais du uncharted football uncharted FPS ect ext... Lol
    davidsexking posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:09 PM
    mikazaki C'est quoi le rapport ?
    mikazaki posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:10 PM
    davidsexking ben nier et moche et tous le trouve beau sa reste les goûts de chacun... Si il faudrer que de beau jeux unchated serais décliné a l'infinie j'adore uncharted au passage. Aller je file dodo bonne soirée a toi
    yukilin posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:26 PM
    Joli mais ça manque de vie. A moins que ça soit juste l'image et mieux dans le jeu.
    Il y a déjà plus d'ambitions dans ce Zelda c'est notable et une bonne chose. Faut que Nintendo continue sur cette voie de dépoussiérage et d'évolution de ses licences.
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:31 PM
    mikazaki C'était une petite blagounette
    C'est évident et clair que la DA est très réussie
