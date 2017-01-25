home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
296
Likes
Likers
link49
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Une nouvelle image dévoilée
The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Image du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Nintendo dévoile sur son compte Facebook cette image. Elle illustre un des villages présents dans le jeu. Pour rappel, le titre sortira sur WiiU et Nintendo Switch le 03 mars prochain…
Source :
http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/272639-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-new-screen-for-jan-25t
14
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:38 PM by
link49
comments (
25
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:40 PM
arikado
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:43 PM
La maison (du chef ?) que l'on voyait au loin sur l'image du village ^^
neckbreaker71
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:45 PM
pas si pire, ils y a une assé bonne ambiance dans ce jeux d’après ce que je peux voire
ropstar
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:45 PM
Maguenifique... Quel hate de pouvoir déambuler a travers ces village !!!
gat
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:45 PM
neckbreaker71
Appelez-moi Gilbert Montagné désormais.
link49
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:45 PM
Vivement le 03 mars. J'en peux plus de l'attendre..
draculax
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:48 PM
l ultime zelda je pense
goldmen33
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:48 PM
Trau jeauly sa meuh fé pancé à taintin o Conguau!!
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:49 PM
On voit que Nintendo a bien tondu la pelouse devant la maison du chef, il faut que ce soit clean afin que le moteur soit allégé au max
zephon
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:49 PM
goldmen33
jerry
edgar
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:50 PM
goldmen33
Oh bordel mais où est-ce que t'as été chercher ça !?
zephon
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:51 PM
gat
http://www.vivrefm.com/img/uploads/uploads_04_2012/28_04_2012__08_57_chen_guangcheng.jpeg
meaculpaenvrai
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:51 PM
et......C'est vide. Zelda BTW lost édition
mikazaki
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:52 PM
icebergbrulant
osef du moteur du moment que le jeux et la DA et bonne est pour la Da ya rien a dire sa defonce il se degage un charme fou de se jeux. Osef des ultra réalisme et jeux creux, est sa yen a la pelle
on vera bien
gat
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:52 PM
zephon
It's me.
neckbreaker71
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:53 PM
gat
très bon chanteurs
davidsexking
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:53 PM
Commebt on peut trouver ça beau ? Autant artistiquement que techniquement c'est vraiment pauvre...
Ce ne sera clairement pas le point fort du jeu
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:59 PM
Très 720p
lz
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:01 PM
jeanouillz
: non 900
ni2bo2
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:03 PM
gat
link49
je vais la préco la... Sur fnac du coup avec Zelda ils le font à 360€ et ils filent 20 balles en cheque cadeau.
Du coup je me tate a prendre la ou attendre 10 balles tous les 100...
Je serai bien tenter de prendre bomberman aussi mais je me tate entre lui et re7...
mikazaki
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:04 PM
davidsexking
je me suis poser la meme question sur nier.... Est apres je me suis dis les gouts et les couleurs c'est cool sinon on aurais du uncharted football uncharted FPS ect ext... Lol
davidsexking
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:09 PM
mikazaki
C'est quoi le rapport ?
mikazaki
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:10 PM
davidsexking
ben nier et moche et tous le trouve beau sa reste les goûts de chacun... Si il faudrer que de beau jeux unchated serais décliné a l'infinie
j'adore uncharted au passage. Aller je file dodo bonne soirée a toi
yukilin
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:26 PM
Joli mais ça manque de vie. A moins que ça soit juste l'image et mieux dans le jeu.
Il y a déjà plus d'ambitions dans ce Zelda c'est notable et une bonne chose. Faut que Nintendo continue sur cette voie de dépoussiérage et d'évolution de ses licences.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:31 PM
mikazaki
C'était une petite blagounette
C'est évident et clair que la DA est très réussie
