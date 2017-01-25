Metal Gear Solid KOJIMA THE MASTER
Ah si seulement il y avait une suite...


Je veux une suite à ça sur Switch bon sang

Terrible comme jeux, un jeux qui ma marqué
    posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:36 PM by soulsassassin
    comments (16)
    jeanouillz posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:39 PM
    ça tombe bien je suis en train de le vendre sur LeBonCoin
    soulsassassin posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:39 PM
    jeanouillz Vendre une telle perle
    koopa posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:44 PM
    C'est vrai qu'il était super
    draculax posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:47 PM
    jeanouillz combien tu le vends ??
    koopa posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:47 PM
    soulsassassin Le soucis c'est que le soit disant Solatorobo 2 était en faites : Little Tail Story sur smartphone :'(
    akinen posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:54 PM
    Le twist et toute la fin sont geniaux!!!
    amassous posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:55 PM
    jeanouillz posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:55 PM
    draculax 10 €
    smashfan posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:56 PM
    moi c'est Tail Concerto que j'ai vraiment kiffé à l'époque ! sur ps1
    flom posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:07 PM
    J ai adoré aussi ! A telle point que je l ai acheter et fini tail concerto sur playstation. Et quelle reussite egalement ! Je veux vraiment un 3em episode
    draculax posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:09 PM
    jeanouillz il est complet en TBE???
    jeanouillz posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:13 PM
    draculax Oui, je l'ai acheté neuf, toujours le manuel et tout ce qu'il faut. Par contre j'ai un acheteur très intéressé déjà
    draculax posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:16 PM
    jeanouillz okki dommage merci tout de meme
    jeanouillz posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:18 PM
    draculax Rien n'est joué encore lol
    soulsassassin posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:21 PM
    akinen Mon dieu tellement
    slyder posted the 01/25/2017 at 08:24 PM
    "Et voilà, Tas vu"
