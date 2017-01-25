home page
Metal Gear Solid KOJIMA THE MASTER
soulsassassin
soulsassassin
blog
Ah si seulement il y avait une suite...
Je veux une suite à ça sur Switch bon sang
Terrible comme jeux, un jeux qui ma marqué
posted the 01/25/2017 at 07:36 PM by
soulsassassin
comments (
16
)
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:39 PM
ça tombe bien je suis en train de le vendre sur LeBonCoin
soulsassassin
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:39 PM
jeanouillz
Vendre une telle perle
koopa
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:44 PM
C'est vrai qu'il était super
draculax
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:47 PM
jeanouillz
combien tu le vends ??
koopa
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:47 PM
soulsassassin
Le soucis c'est que le soit disant Solatorobo 2 était en faites : Little Tail Story sur smartphone :'(
akinen
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:54 PM
Le twist et toute la fin sont geniaux!!!
amassous
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:55 PM
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:55 PM
draculax
10 €
smashfan
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 07:56 PM
moi c'est Tail Concerto que j'ai vraiment kiffé à l'époque ! sur ps1
flom
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:07 PM
J ai adoré aussi ! A telle point que je l ai acheter et fini tail concerto sur playstation. Et quelle reussite egalement ! Je veux vraiment un 3em episode
draculax
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:09 PM
jeanouillz
il est complet en TBE???
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:13 PM
draculax
Oui, je l'ai acheté neuf, toujours le manuel et tout ce qu'il faut. Par contre j'ai un acheteur très intéressé déjà
draculax
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:16 PM
jeanouillz
okki dommage merci tout de meme
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:18 PM
draculax
Rien n'est joué encore lol
soulsassassin
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:21 PM
akinen
Mon dieu tellement
slyder
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 08:24 PM
"Et voilà, Tas vu"
