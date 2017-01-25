home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
link49
,
archesstat
,
churos45
,
genraltow
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
minx
ouroboros4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
67
visites since opening :
63002
ouroboros4
> blog
Square-Enix : une annonce "exceptionnel" demain
https://twitter.com/SquareEnixFR/status/824270690354364422
Alors vos prédictions?
Square-Enix France
-
https://twitter.com/SquareEnixFR/status/824270690354364422
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:19 PM by
ouroboros4
comments (
27
)
linkart
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:20 PM
La date de FFXII HD.
birmou
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:20 PM
Les patchs PS4 Pro de World of Final Fantasy et de Final Fantasy 15
zekura
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:21 PM
nier gestalt and replicant remaster !
lion93
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:21 PM
FF15 Arealm Reborn , sinon on devrait avoir une interview de Yoko Taro aussi mais je sais pas quand. Un nouveau Parasite Eve peu probable.
famimax
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:22 PM
Thief Go sur smartphone
warminos
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:24 PM
FFVII ep.1 daté
shinz0
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:25 PM
FF XV-2 ?
thor
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:25 PM
Spider-Man dans Kingdom Hearts.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:25 PM
Il y a aussi Marvel qui tease un truc, peut être du Marvel dans KHIII
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:26 PM
Dissidia PS4/ONE ou FFVII date de la premiére partie sinon KH3 daté.
izayoi75
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:27 PM
ff 7 ça sera pour l'e3 ça.
killia
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:27 PM
FFXIII compilation annoncé et une date pour FFXII HD mais aussi une date pour Kingdom Hearts 3... nan je plaisante
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:28 PM
Marvel dans KH3 c'est sûr
foxstep
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:29 PM
KH3 confirmé pour 2024.
evilchris
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:29 PM
birmou
le patch pro pour World of FF est dispo depuis le 12 janvier
ouroboros4
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:30 PM
Je sais pas pourquoi, mais je vois bien venir le truc totalement pourri
birmou
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:32 PM
evilchris
Bon alors reste celui de FF15
evilchris
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:39 PM
birmou
dans 10 ans ça sera bon
birmou
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:41 PM
evilchris
Bon remarque j'ai pas la Pro alors on va dire que j'en souffre pas trop , par contre qu'ils se dépêchent de "finir" le jeu car ça urge
cyr
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:43 PM
foxstep
tu es très optimiste...
foxstep
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:45 PM
cyr
Ah et j'ai oublié de rajouté "au plutôt"
noctisluciscaelu
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:46 PM
FF Versus XIII
Sinon bah j'préfere ne pas me faire trop d'illusion, même si un Final Fantasy Type 1 serait cool
yamy
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:49 PM
warminos
hijikatamayora13
izayoi75
Pour FF7R c'est pour le 31 janvier
warminos
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:53 PM
evilchris
oui mais sur WorldFF c'est moche, on attend un rectificatif (c'est beau de rêver )
iglooo
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 04:53 PM
X-Men Tactics avec Matsuno aux commandes
Nop', "juste" un J-RPG Marvel.
nady
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 05:05 PM
Heureusement que j'attends plus rien de cette boite, je sens la déception à plein nez.
linkudo
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 05:05 PM
soyons fou, FF16 tout simplement
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Sinon bah j'préfere ne pas me faire trop d'illusion, même si un Final Fantasy Type 1 serait cool