ouroboros4 > blog
Square-Enix : une annonce "exceptionnel" demain
https://twitter.com/SquareEnixFR/status/824270690354364422




Alors vos prédictions?
Square-Enix France - https://twitter.com/SquareEnixFR/status/824270690354364422
    posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:19 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (27)
    linkart posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:20 PM
    La date de FFXII HD.
    birmou posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:20 PM
    Les patchs PS4 Pro de World of Final Fantasy et de Final Fantasy 15

    zekura posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:21 PM
    nier gestalt and replicant remaster !
    lion93 posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:21 PM
    FF15 Arealm Reborn , sinon on devrait avoir une interview de Yoko Taro aussi mais je sais pas quand. Un nouveau Parasite Eve peu probable.
    famimax posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:22 PM
    Thief Go sur smartphone
    warminos posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:24 PM
    FFVII ep.1 daté
    shinz0 posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:25 PM
    FF XV-2 ?
    thor posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:25 PM
    Spider-Man dans Kingdom Hearts.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:25 PM
    Il y a aussi Marvel qui tease un truc, peut être du Marvel dans KHIII
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:26 PM
    Dissidia PS4/ONE ou FFVII date de la premiére partie sinon KH3 daté.
    izayoi75 posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:27 PM
    ff 7 ça sera pour l'e3 ça.
    killia posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:27 PM
    FFXIII compilation annoncé et une date pour FFXII HD mais aussi une date pour Kingdom Hearts 3... nan je plaisante
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:28 PM
    Marvel dans KH3 c'est sûr
    foxstep posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:29 PM
    KH3 confirmé pour 2024.
    evilchris posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:29 PM
    birmou le patch pro pour World of FF est dispo depuis le 12 janvier
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:30 PM
    Je sais pas pourquoi, mais je vois bien venir le truc totalement pourri
    birmou posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:32 PM
    evilchris Bon alors reste celui de FF15
    evilchris posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:39 PM
    birmou dans 10 ans ça sera bon
    birmou posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:41 PM
    evilchris Bon remarque j'ai pas la Pro alors on va dire que j'en souffre pas trop , par contre qu'ils se dépêchent de "finir" le jeu car ça urge
    cyr posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:43 PM
    foxstep tu es très optimiste...
    foxstep posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:45 PM
    cyr Ah et j'ai oublié de rajouté "au plutôt"
    noctisluciscaelu posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:46 PM
    FF Versus XIII

    Sinon bah j'préfere ne pas me faire trop d'illusion, même si un Final Fantasy Type 1 serait cool
    yamy posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:49 PM
    warminos hijikatamayora13 izayoi75 Pour FF7R c'est pour le 31 janvier
    warminos posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:53 PM
    evilchris oui mais sur WorldFF c'est moche, on attend un rectificatif (c'est beau de rêver )
    iglooo posted the 01/25/2017 at 04:53 PM
    X-Men Tactics avec Matsuno aux commandes Nop', "juste" un J-RPG Marvel.
    nady posted the 01/25/2017 at 05:05 PM
    Heureusement que j'attends plus rien de cette boite, je sens la déception à plein nez.
    linkudo posted the 01/25/2017 at 05:05 PM
    soyons fou, FF16 tout simplement
