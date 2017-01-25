home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Muramasa
profile
176
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zackfair59plus
,
tvirus
,
chris92
,
kizito5
,
rkazuya
,
youki
,
reikoririn
,
lambo
,
liquidus00
,
bibi300
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
bladagun
,
lucy
,
shampix
,
shima
,
estellise
,
voxen
,
metasonic
,
sacks
,
robin73
,
sboubi
,
shanks
,
zabuza
,
sephiroth07
,
papysnake
,
carmichael
,
alozius
,
cuthbert
,
jeanouillz
,
fullbuster
,
viveff
,
fantacitron
,
shoga
,
kensama
,
eldren
,
rahxephon1
,
stonesjack
,
chdav
,
achille
,
apollokami
,
darkvador
,
dragonkevin
,
neokiller
,
trez
,
grozourson
,
shazbot
,
rkm18
,
svr
,
vanilla59
,
gtoonizuka69
,
vonkuru
,
square
,
aiolia081
,
milo42
,
i8
,
thib50
,
minx
,
klepapangue
,
anonymous340
,
kwak
,
yukilin
,
zelda59279
,
lucrate
,
darknova
,
terminator
,
shinz0
,
asakim
,
darksephiroth
,
binou87
,
kasumi
,
docteurdeggman
,
idd
,
shido
,
sauronsg
,
jwolf
,
yagate
,
000000000000000000
,
akd
,
musicforlife
,
hipou
,
loudiyi
,
grimmroy
,
uta
,
hebuspsa
,
tzine
,
qbigaara49
,
choupiloutre
,
twins
,
linkart
,
biggy
,
jaune
,
kurosama
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
trafalgar
,
momotaros
,
heroux
,
seiyasnake
,
krjc
,
furtifdor
,
drakeramore
,
goldmen33
,
ripley
,
supatony
,
takahito
,
calishnikov
,
tripy73
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
mickurt
,
mustdie
,
diablass59
,
syndrome
,
kenshuiin
,
yogfei
,
snakeorliquid
,
chester
,
hyoga57
,
spaaz
,
lightjack
,
ritalix
,
linkiorra
,
maldara69600
,
darkyx
,
heracles
,
lefumier
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
ykarin
,
patourde
,
darkfoxx
,
skyzein
,
gizmo2142
,
blackbox
,
link80
,
odv78
,
korou
,
playstation2008
,
ootaniisensei
,
angelcloud
,
maxibesttof
,
astralbouille
,
jorostar
,
darkulqui
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
rendan
,
sandman
,
x1x2
,
lordguyver
,
kenpokan
,
chatbleu
,
chronokami
,
lilong
,
exemplay
,
ravyxxs
,
shindo
,
naruto780
,
netero
,
nekonoctis
,
gat
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
arngrim
,
shiroyashagin
,
xars01
,
nindo64
,
sorow
,
e3payne
,
jozen15
,
sorento
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2475
visites since opening :
2847090
shincloud
> blog
Resident Evil 7 (10h de live non stop)
Mes 10h de live sur RE7 entre souffrance psychologique, et mal de cœur, le jeu reste énorme, je pense que même étant fan de la licence, sa sera la surprise de l'année, à voir car mon GOTY étant déjà NieR Automata même si il est pas sortie
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/25/2017 at 01:15 PM by
shincloud
comments (
3
)
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 01:16 PM
Franchement ce REVII est excellent, grosse surprise.
shindo
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 01:19 PM
10h de live t'es chaud
kira93
posted
the 01/25/2017 at 01:24 PM
Un bon survival Horror mais un bon Resident Evil je sais pas . Il en reprend certain mécanisme mais pour moi il n'en a que le nom . Cette episode est dispensable car niveau scenario il n apporte rien a l'histoire de Resident Evil ...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo