Resident Evil 7 (10h de live non stop)
Mes 10h de live sur RE7 entre souffrance psychologique, et mal de cœur, le jeu reste énorme, je pense que même étant fan de la licence, sa sera la surprise de l'année, à voir car mon GOTY étant déjà NieR Automata même si il est pas sortie

    posted the 01/25/2017 at 01:15 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    ryohazuki posted the 01/25/2017 at 01:16 PM
    Franchement ce REVII est excellent, grosse surprise.
    shindo posted the 01/25/2017 at 01:19 PM
    10h de live t'es chaud
    kira93 posted the 01/25/2017 at 01:24 PM
    Un bon survival Horror mais un bon Resident Evil je sais pas . Il en reprend certain mécanisme mais pour moi il n'en a que le nom . Cette episode est dispensable car niveau scenario il n apporte rien a l'histoire de Resident Evil ...
