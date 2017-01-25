Voici le Top Media Create allant du 16 au 22 janvier 2017 :
01./00. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.01.19} (¥6.900) - 74.361 / NEW
02./00. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World # (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) - 39.555 / NEW
03./00. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥7.990) - 38.197 / NEW
04./01. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix) {2017.01.12} (¥6.800) - 22.758 / 160.555 (-83%)
05./04. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 21.036 / 3.092.277 (-34%)
06./06. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 20.831 / 629.229 (-10%)
07./00. [PSV] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥6.990) - 18.219 / NEW
08./02. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥6.400) - 15.943 / 92.110 (-79%)
09./05. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 14.285 / 928.969 (-40%)
10./07. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) - 8.638 / 269.727 (-48%)
11./03. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥7.400) - 7.955 / 47.961 (-80%)
12./08. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 7.456 / 252.874 (-26%)
13./10. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 6.824 / 1.090.208 (-23%)
14./09. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV # (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) - 5.859 / 923.632 (-41%)
15./13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 5.033 / 112.797 (-21%)
16./12. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) - 4.775 / 156.947 (-35%)
17./00. [PSV] Hana Oboro: Sengoku Denranki # (Idea Factory) {2017.01.19} (¥6.300) - 4.522 / NEW
18./16. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 3.732 / 279.716 (-24%)
19./18. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.21} (¥7.800) - 3.432 / 252.485 (-26%)
20./17. [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft) {2016.12.01} (¥8.400) - 3.037 / 105.648 (-35%)
Les jeux Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue perd trois places, Yo-Kai Watch 3 Sukiyaki reste stable, Final Fantasy XV perd cinq places sur Ps4, Watch Dogs 2 sur Ps4 perd trois places, Pokemon/Moon perdent une place et Grand Theft Auto V sur Ps4 perd quatre places…
Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :
01 . Ps4 : 33 376
02 . 3DS : 26 057
03 . PsVita : 11 521
04 . Wii U : 794
05 . Ps3 : 557
06 . Xbox One : 35
Source : http://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20170125086/
Je pense que l'on a enfin là, le rythme de croisière de toutes les consoles !
Le premier avent fait seulement 43K