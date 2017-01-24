Nintendo

Les jeux oubliés par Neogaf:The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital)Pinky Elefante (???)The Colorverse (???)Oceanhorn 2 (Cornfox & Bros)Hydra Castle Labyrinth (Nicalis)Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)Terraria (505 Games)Project Sega x Atlus (Sega / Atlus)Bloodstained (Inti Creates)Les 3 autres annonces du jour qui rejoignent la liste:Cars 3 (Warner / Disney)Nefarious (Starblade)Moon Child (Kefir Games)Voir mon article de blog qui est updaté quotidiennement: