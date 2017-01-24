Nintendo
Les jeux oubliés par Neogaf:
The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital)
Pinky Elefante (???)
The Colorverse (???)
Oceanhorn 2 (Cornfox & Bros)
Hydra Castle Labyrinth (Nicalis)
Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)
Terraria (505 Games)
Project Sega x Atlus (Sega / Atlus)
Bloodstained (Inti Creates)
Les 3 autres annonces du jour qui rejoignent la liste:
Cars 3 (Warner / Disney)
Nefarious (Starblade)
Moon Child (Kefir Games)
Voir mon article de blog qui est updaté quotidiennement:
blog_article401021.html
tags :
posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:13 PM by darkshao
J’espère que Nintendo ont bien bossé en coulisse pour permettre à la Switch d'avoir un bon soutient tiers et franchement c'est bon signe.
"World of Goo, Little Inferno et Human Resource Machine annoncé sur Nintendo Switch pour le 3 mars !" oui au USA pour l'instant.