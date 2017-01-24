Gen actu à fin dec 2016 : PS4 53.40 - - X1 26.00 - - WiiU 13.36 - - 3DS 62.11 - - PSV 14.00
profile
Jeux Vidéo
215
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
darkshao
54
Likes
Likers
darkshao
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 27
visites since opening : 589084
darkshao > blog
all
Listing updaté de tous les jeux Switch
Nintendo


Les jeux oubliés par Neogaf:
The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital)
Pinky Elefante (???)
The Colorverse (???)
Oceanhorn 2 (Cornfox & Bros)
Hydra Castle Labyrinth (Nicalis)
Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)
Terraria (505 Games)
Project Sega x Atlus (Sega / Atlus)
Bloodstained (Inti Creates)

Les 3 autres annonces du jour qui rejoignent la liste:
Cars 3 (Warner / Disney)
Nefarious (Starblade)
Moon Child (Kefir Games)

Voir mon article de blog qui est updaté quotidiennement:
blog_article401021.html
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:13 PM by darkshao
    comments (10)
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:18 PM
    "Project Sega x Atlus" curieux de savoir ce que c'est !
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:21 PM
    Darkshao [img=500][/img]
    birmou posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:23 PM
    Franchement pour une première année en se rappelant ce qu’était le calendrier de la WiiU arrivé Janvier 2013 , c'est plutôt pas mal

    J’espère que Nintendo ont bien bossé en coulisse pour permettre à la Switch d'avoir un bon soutient tiers et franchement c'est bon signe.
    kabuki posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:25 PM
    Le projzct sega x Atlus m'intrigue ... enfin l'utilisation des licences Sega par Atlus comme annoncé lors du rachat ?
    jenicris posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:27 PM
    Je trouve pas ça terrible perso. Hormi les jeux Nintendo, les tiers bof bof sur Switch.
    kali posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:29 PM
    Ça fait pas encore rêver...
    changedechemise posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:32 PM
    World of Goo, Little Inferno et Human Resource Machine annoncé sur Nintendo Switch pour le 3 mars !
    darkshao posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:35 PM
    changedechemise confirmé pour ses 3 jeux ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:41 PM
    darkshao "Dynasty Warriors 9" tu es sur ?
    "World of Goo, Little Inferno et Human Resource Machine annoncé sur Nintendo Switch pour le 3 mars !" oui au USA pour l'instant.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre