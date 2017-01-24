home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
ajouter un titre
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
bliss02
,
link49
,
fullbuster
,
cristaleus
,
shanks
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
koopa
,
hyoga57
,
trungz
,
leroux
,
frocobo
,
minx
,
eldren
,
lordguyver
,
mickurt
,
captaintoad974
,
anakaris
,
kisukesan
,
hado78
,
spawnini
,
loudiyi
,
rbz
,
gamergunz
,
jeanouillz
,
neckbreaker71
,
esets
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
aros
,
jf17
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
kurosama
,
zaifire
,
rockin
,
aiolia081
,
sephiroth07
,
roivas
,
leblogdeshacka
,
leblogdescollectors
,
binou87
,
princesnake
,
furtifdor
,
sora78
,
redmi31
,
torotoro59
,
wanda
,
darkfoxx
,
weldar
,
kamikaze1985
,
naruto780
,
jenicris
,
samlokal
,
oenomaus
,
feiki
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
77
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
wanda
,
grozourson
,
strifedcloud
,
sauronsg
,
docteurdeggman
,
minx
,
rosewood
,
sebthemajin
,
klepapangue
,
hipou
,
tvirus
,
shincloud
,
000000000000000000
,
hipooooooooooooo
,
kyonima
,
kenren
,
shanks
,
linkstar
,
viveff
,
calishnikov
,
yassmii
,
famimax
,
hipo
,
shinz0
,
ellie
,
goldmen33
,
jackiechan
,
astralbouille
,
choupiloutre
,
pillsofdeath
,
loudiyi
,
cuthbert
,
korou
,
nayth57
,
giusnake
,
fullbuster
,
svr
,
milo42
,
chronokami
,
smartcrush
,
keka
,
orikalch
,
heracles
,
asus
,
ootaniisensei
,
jf17
,
link49
,
ykarin
,
kisukesan
,
zabuza
,
arngrim
,
drakeramore
,
x1x2
,
momotaros
,
foxstep
,
blackbox
,
nicolasgourry
,
mrchocolatine
,
ocyn
,
link80
,
binou87
,
gat
,
leonr4
,
eruroraito7
,
lordguyver
,
sorasaiku
,
fortep
,
seriously
,
neckbreaker71
,
shiroyashagin
,
musicforlife
,
redmi31
,
gantzeur
,
shambala93
,
hyoga57
,
hashtag
jeanouillz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
274
visites since opening :
318696
jeanouillz
> blog
Eiji Aonuma a quelque chose à vous dire !
Lien Les Semaines The Legend Of Zelda
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:32 PM by
jeanouillz
comments (
9
)
goldmen33
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:36 PM
J'espère qu'ils se sont sorti les doigts du ASS sur le contenu du jeu parce qu'on a pas vu grand chose (de nouveau) avec le nouveau trailer et les phases de gameplay...
belzebut
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:39 PM
http://hpics.li/52ac0e7
zaifire
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:41 PM
Je me laisserai bien tenter par le Zelda 2 que je n'ai jamais fait
shigeryu
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:42 PM
goldmen33
tant mieux, pas trop de spoil, si tu veux du spoil tu risque d'être servi car le jeu sort dans pas trop longtemps...
On connait déjà le nombre de shrines (les temple, plus ou moins grand avec...
SPOIL
... pour certains d'entre eux des boss en fin) et aussi "quelques" quetes annexe et nombre de mini jeux...
jeanouillz
Sinon Aonouma qui met ça cagoule c'est un clin d’œil à la nouvelle tunique de Link qu'on voyait dans le premier teaser? ou c'est juste pour faire son caïd ?
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:43 PM
Perso j'ai donné avec le eShop (jeux achetés perdu à tout jamais). S'ils n'améliorent pas le service sur la Switch, je n'achèterai pas dessus malheureusement.
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:45 PM
shigeryu
Sûrement un gros wesh, on connait tous le Yakuza qu'il est
nindo64
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:46 PM
Non merci, vla les tarifs quoi
coco98bis
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:48 PM
J'ai vu la vidéo en allemand il y a 10 minutes, je n'ai pas compris.
Mais je ne compte me prendre rien du tout de toutes façons.
rkm18
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:49 PM
On connais tous les promos de Tendo.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
On connait déjà le nombre de shrines (les temple, plus ou moins grand avec... SPOIL... pour certains d'entre eux des boss en fin) et aussi "quelques" quetes annexe et nombre de mini jeux...
jeanouillz Sinon Aonouma qui met ça cagoule c'est un clin d’œil à la nouvelle tunique de Link qu'on voyait dans le premier teaser? ou c'est juste pour faire son caïd ?