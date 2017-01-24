profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
Eiji Aonuma a quelque chose à vous dire !
    posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:32 PM by jeanouillz
    comments (9)
    goldmen33 posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:36 PM
    J'espère qu'ils se sont sorti les doigts du ASS sur le contenu du jeu parce qu'on a pas vu grand chose (de nouveau) avec le nouveau trailer et les phases de gameplay...
    belzebut posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:39 PM
    http://hpics.li/52ac0e7
    zaifire posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:41 PM
    Je me laisserai bien tenter par le Zelda 2 que je n'ai jamais fait
    shigeryu posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:42 PM
    goldmen33 tant mieux, pas trop de spoil, si tu veux du spoil tu risque d'être servi car le jeu sort dans pas trop longtemps...

    On connait déjà le nombre de shrines (les temple, plus ou moins grand avec... SPOIL... pour certains d'entre eux des boss en fin) et aussi "quelques" quetes annexe et nombre de mini jeux...

    jeanouillz Sinon Aonouma qui met ça cagoule c'est un clin d’œil à la nouvelle tunique de Link qu'on voyait dans le premier teaser? ou c'est juste pour faire son caïd ?
    jeanouillz posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:43 PM
    Perso j'ai donné avec le eShop (jeux achetés perdu à tout jamais). S'ils n'améliorent pas le service sur la Switch, je n'achèterai pas dessus malheureusement.
    jeanouillz posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:45 PM
    shigeryu Sûrement un gros wesh, on connait tous le Yakuza qu'il est
    nindo64 posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:46 PM
    Non merci, vla les tarifs quoi
    coco98bis posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:48 PM
    J'ai vu la vidéo en allemand il y a 10 minutes, je n'ai pas compris. Mais je ne compte me prendre rien du tout de toutes façons.
    rkm18 posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:49 PM
    On connais tous les promos de Tendo.
