Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
New nintendo 3 ds xl pikachu yellow édition



nintendo annonce sur son site une nouvelle 3ds version pikachu qui sortira le 24 février ainsi que plusieurs jeux a venir en 2017 , Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World, Mario Sports Superstars, Pikmin 3DS...






http://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/detail/new-games-starring-mario-yoshi-and-pikmin-coming-to-nintendo-3ds-in-2017
    posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:22 PM by zorrojohn436
    comments (13)
    jeanouillz posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:23 PM
    Faut aimer ...
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:24 PM
    jeanouillz ca risque d'attirer les abeilles ...
    maxleresistant posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:24 PM
    Tellement de blagues à faire. Je vais me retenir ^^
    jeanouillz posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:25 PM
    zorrojohn436
    manaketechar posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:25 PM
    C'est.... jaune
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:25 PM
    maxleresistant jaune pipi ?
    escobar posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:27 PM
    Laide la couleur
    maxleresistant posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:27 PM
    zorrojohn436 Oui, mais pas que.
    J'ai aussi New 3DS XL Virgin Edition
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:29 PM
    maxleresistant j'ai pas trop compris ....
    maxleresistant posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:31 PM
    zorrojohn436 Virgin = vierge = puceau
    kimouz posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:42 PM
    J'avoue que ça fait un peu jaune pisse là ...
    smashfan posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:49 PM
    Mario, Yoshi and all of their friends il parle de mario sport non ? en tout cas j'ai hâte d'en voir plus sur Pikmin 3ds
    killia posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:49 PM
    Cela me rappelle ma première Gameboy Color (la première console acheté avec mes sous).
    Jaune pisse sur le devant et bleu sur le derrière.

