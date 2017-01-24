home page
New nintendo 3 ds xl pikachu yellow édition
nintendo annonce sur son site une nouvelle 3ds version pikachu qui sortira le 24 février ainsi que plusieurs jeux a venir en 2017 , Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World, Mario Sports Superstars, Pikmin 3DS...
http://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/detail/new-games-starring-mario-yoshi-and-pikmin-coming-to-nintendo-3ds-in-2017
posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:22 PM by
zorrojohn436
comments (
13
)
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:23 PM
Faut aimer ...
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:24 PM
jeanouillz
ca risque d'attirer les abeilles ...
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:24 PM
Tellement de blagues à faire. Je vais me retenir ^^
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:25 PM
zorrojohn436
manaketechar
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:25 PM
C'est.... jaune
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:25 PM
maxleresistant
jaune pipi ?
escobar
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:27 PM
Laide la couleur
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:27 PM
zorrojohn436
Oui, mais pas que.
J'ai aussi New 3DS XL Virgin Edition
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:29 PM
maxleresistant
j'ai pas trop compris ....
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:31 PM
zorrojohn436
Virgin = vierge = puceau
kimouz
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:42 PM
J'avoue que ça fait un peu jaune pisse là ...
smashfan
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:49 PM
Mario, Yoshi and all of their friends il parle de mario sport non ? en tout cas j'ai hâte d'en voir plus sur Pikmin 3ds
killia
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:49 PM
Cela me rappelle ma première Gameboy Color (la première console acheté avec mes sous).
Jaune pisse sur le devant et bleu sur le derrière.
