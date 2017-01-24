profile
articles : 72
visites since opening : 54998
shiroyashagin > blog
all
Injustice 2 Live sur Twitch !
Dans 30 min on va enfin en decouvrir plus




    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/24/2017 at 07:27 PM by shiroyashagin
    comments (16)
    uga posted the 01/24/2017 at 07:32 PM
    Tu as un lien à envoyer?
    infel2no posted the 01/24/2017 at 07:33 PM
    merci merci merci!!!
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/24/2017 at 07:36 PM
    uga infel2no le live twitch commence dans 25 min https://www.twitch.tv/netherrealm Mon E3 a moi
    uga posted the 01/24/2017 at 07:38 PM
    Merci!!!
    terascorpio posted the 01/24/2017 at 07:43 PM
    je veux voir mon batou
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 01/24/2017 at 07:58 PM
    hype! les gars!!!
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:04 PM
    c'est bizarre ca commence bien
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:10 PM
    supergirl me hype le plus pour le moment
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:13 PM
    Le story mode promet apparemment
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:13 PM
    meaculpaenvrai il a dit que le story mode est juste AMAZING
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:17 PM
    On va pas voir Ivy
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:21 PM
    beta after the stream!!!!
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:23 PM
    robin sera damien !!
    terascorpio posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:24 PM
    robin
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:25 PM
    Le fail
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:28 PM
    meaculpaenvrai terascorpio cette classe Damien Wayne
