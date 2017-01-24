The story goes on...
profile
Jeux Vidéo
215
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
ryohazuki
95
Likes
Likers
ryohazuki
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 845
visites since opening : 974361
ryohazuki > blog
all
Vous aimez quoi comme fromage?
Impressions
Moi j'aimerais bien goûter celui-là, et plus particulièrement celui fait par la maison "Octobar", et vous, lequel aimez-vous?

    tags :
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:38 PM by ryohazuki
    comments (28)
    edgar posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:43 PM
    C'est pas de la brebis ?

    Ah presque, ça commence par la même lettre
    milo42 posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:44 PM
    J'en étais sûr
    kabuki posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:45 PM
    Oh putain
    chaosad posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:45 PM
    Sans déconner j'ai eu un haut-le-coeur
    goldmen33 posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:45 PM
    jeanouillz posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:46 PM
    Old
    octobar posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:50 PM
    Ryohazuki Tiens, tu vas te précipiter pour le voir :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBrNYeOdTEo
    spilner posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:51 PM
    J'avais déjà vu c'est trop fort
    N'empêche je sais pas comment ils font pour pas claqué de barre quand ils font goûter au gens ils restent super sérieux
    ryohazuki posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:52 PM
    octobar t'es vexé petite tante?
    octobar posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:53 PM
    spilner c'est répété un minimum et se sont des comédiens t'inquiètes.
    whiteweedow25 posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:53 PM
    Bordel , des barres
    Action Discrète , des génies
    ryohazuki posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:54 PM
    octobar combien d'affinage ton fromage de bite?
    solidfisher posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:54 PM
    octobar cette bande annonce mon dieu.. RIP Christian Clavier
    heracles posted the 01/24/2017 at 12:57 PM
    Des génies
    qbigaara49 posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:01 PM
    Mdr
    davidsexking posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:03 PM
    J'allais répondre avec cette vidéo en arrivant
    davidsexking posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:10 PM
    C'était génial action discrète n'empêche, dommage que canal + soit devenu naze

    octobar Mon dieu.. qu'est devenu le cinéma français
    temporell posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:12 PM
    le fromage de chèvre
    octobar posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:17 PM
    temporell mon Dieu cet avatar
    gantzeur posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:24 PM
    celui de Zackfair doit être particulièrement somptueux
    ryohazuki posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:28 PM
    gantzeur avec les vers dedans façon fromage Corse
    heracles posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:30 PM
    gantzeur 25 ans+ d'affinage.

    Il est sûrement réservé à une élite.
    117 posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:36 PM
    Ha ouais humour très subtil..................
    #Labeaufitudeàsonapogée
    ryohazuki posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:38 PM
    117 ok "117"
    gantzeur posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:46 PM
    ryohazuki ah non

    heracles il l'offre au japonais quand il va là bas
    117 posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:46 PM
    ryohazuki ok "ryohazuki"
    http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2015/19/1431260311-voila-un-cerveau.jpg
    Tien c'est caca, c'est dodo, c'est cadeau !!! lolilolilol t'as kiffé ma blague hein, elle est bonne hein !!!!!..................
    #j'ai30ansmaisjsuistoujoursalamaternelle
    ryohazuki posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:48 PM
    117 "ouais mouah jé trop de squile"
    octobar posted the 01/24/2017 at 01:54 PM
    ce fight x)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre