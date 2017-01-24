profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
Unboxing de la figurine de Link
IGN propose un unboxing sur la magnifique figurine de Link.

Trop belle
First 4 Figures fait un superbe taf quand même
    posted the 01/24/2017 at 09:27 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    kidicarus posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:45 AM
    Au prix de 89$, donc chez nous entre 65 et 80€
    oss137 posted the 01/24/2017 at 10:52 AM
    kidicarus une sortie prévu chez nous et si oui une date ?
