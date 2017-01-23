#sekai
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
55
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
runrunsekai
En attendant Zelda...


    8
    posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:09 PM by runrunsekai
    comments (5)
    maxleresistant posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:18 PM
    En attendant zelda .... Zelda!!!
    ace7 posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:22 PM
    Il y a des gens vraiment doué sur le net. C'est fou
    texas posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:23 PM
    Hyyyyyyyyyyype
    runrunsekai posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:27 PM
    ace7 On sent que c'est pas parfait et que c'est donc juste recreer mais bien fait et comme tu dis doué
    minbox posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:37 PM
    Respect total
