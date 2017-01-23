profile
shincloud
shincloud
shincloud > blog
Rdv du soir : Nuit blanche sur RE7? oui Monsieur (20h)
Commence le live à 20h, je met mon slip et des slips de rechange au passage

    posted the 01/23/2017 at 06:43 PM by shincloud
    comments (6)
    haloman posted the 01/23/2017 at 06:44 PM
    J'y serai pas
    odv78 posted the 01/23/2017 at 06:48 PM
    Tu viens de l'acheter ?
    lion93 posted the 01/23/2017 at 06:50 PM
    ff15 horreur?
    shincloud posted the 01/23/2017 at 06:55 PM
    haloman Bisou

    odv78 Yep 40euro sur Priceminister ^^

    lion93 Encore mieux
    gat posted the 01/23/2017 at 06:57 PM
    Ca va hurler.
    odv78 posted the 01/23/2017 at 06:59 PM
    j'espère pour toi qu'il les vaudra
